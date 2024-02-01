Junior golfers reflect on TCC experience

FOR some of the country’s junior golfers, the recent competitive showdown between seasoned pros Tony Lascuña and Miguel Tabuena at The Country Club (TCC) Invitational provided a rare and invaluable experience.

Javier Bautista, a grand finalist of the inaugural Junior Philippine Golf (JPGT) Tour last year, considered himself particularly privileged. Not only did he watch the final 36 holes of the intense competition at the windy TCC course, but he also had the opportunity to engage in conversations with Lascuña and Tabuena, gaining invaluable insights into the game.

“I feel very privileged to have the opportunity to watch all the top pros and really see how they play up close,” Bautista said.

As an 11-12 age-group competitor, Bautista highlighted the learnings he had gathered, which he aims to showcase when the JPGT unveils its second season in May.

Other JPGT mainstays who observed the final round of the P6 million championship included Shinichi Suzuki, Vito Sarines, Patrick Tambalque, Ryuji Suzuki, Mona Sarines, Precious Zaragosa and Lisa Sarines.

Suzuki also expressed delight in watching the pros play.

“It was fun, I enjoyed watching the thrill and pressure from the pros. I can clearly see their fighting spirit and the way they planned each and every shot,” Suzuki said.

Reflecting on the experience, Bautista underlined the variables at play in golf, especially in challenging conditions like those at TCC. He admired the pros’ decision-making and strategic course management given the harsh conditions.

He also marveled at the pros’ ability to change almost effortlessly, crediting it to their experience on diverse fairways and in various weather conditions.

“In my mind, there were a lot of variables to be considered. I see them changing clubs and making decisions so easily,” Bautista said.

Apart from Lascuña, Bautista found motivation in Tabuena’s performance.

“Kuya Miguel, who is now a dad, is able to balance family life and golf career,” Bautista said. “I felt motivated to find more practice time despite my academic classes, to find balance in all things and to focus and keep improving on my strengths while building up where I am weak.”

He also observed the pros’ winning mindset and expressed his aspiration to emulate them in the future. He spoke of their ability to recover from mistakes and the impressive putting skills demonstrated, emphasizing the importance of confidence.

“What also impressed me is their winning mindset. They also try to recover and make up for their mistakes,” said Bautista. “Although it doesn’t always go well, they keep trying to work on it.”

For his part, Suzuki said: “I learned that no matter how hard and difficult the course gets, you have to find another way to conquer the conditions.”

“They inspired me to never give up and always get back up,” added Suzuki. “I’m impressed as to how tough their mentality is. If they have one bad hole, they just keep moving forward.”

Suzuki was most impressed with Lascuña’s short game, saying: “He couldn’t hit the ball far and can’t reach most of the (long) par-4s. But he was able to make pars by getting up and down from within 100 yards.”