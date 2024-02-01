Japan confers high honors on Filipino entrepreneur

ON behalf of the Emperor of Japan, Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa conferred on January 24 the “Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon” upon Egmidio Cesar Jose.

The esteemed recognition served as a testament to Jose’s outstanding dedication and remarkable achievements in fostering economic cooperation and collaboration between Japan and the Philippines.

Appointed as the chair of the Philippine-Japan Economic Cooperation or PHILJEC, the Filipino entrepreneur played a pivotal role in organizing and strengthening ties between both nations’ business communities. His commitment to their bilateral ties was displayed in multiple occasions throughout the years, including his leadership of the “33rd Joint Meeting of the Japan-Philippines Economic Cooperation Committee” in Tokyo in 2015, contribution to the growth of the automotive sector in the Philippines, and active promotion of the stable operation of Japanese businesses, especially during the Covid-19 health crisis.

In his congratulatory speech, Koshikawa lauded Jose for the latter’s relentless efforts in contributing to both countries’ stronger economic ties. The envoy also expressed his hope that the entrepreneur continues to inspire Filipino innovators who aim to “develop creative solutions to address pressing issues in our society and participate in nation-building.”