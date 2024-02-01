GMA Pinoy TV launches newest theme song ‘Global Pinoys’

GMA Network’s international flagship channel GMA Pinoy TV welcomes 2024 with its new theme song, “Global Pinoys,” which premiered recently in the weekly noontime musical variety show All-Out Sundays. The newest theme vividly captures the essence of how Filipinos celebrate and proudly promote Philippine heritage through diverse festivities organized and participated in by GMA Pinoy TV.

From showcasing traditional folk dances like the “tinikling” and hosting pageants that celebrate world-class Filipino beauty to savoring streetside gastronomic delights, the new theme song beautifully portrays the rich tapestry of Filipino culture. It also pays homage not only to the excellence of Global Pinoys but also to the Filipinos’ unbreakable spirit and togetherness as a nation.

The GMA Pinoy TV 2024 theme song will have a music video that showcases some of the country’s biggest names in entertainment, news, and public affairs, led by Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera, Alden Richards, Jennylyn Mercado, Julie Ann San Jose, Barbie Forteza, Ruru Madrid, Mel Tiangco, Vicky Morales and Jessica Soho.

In addition to featuring GMA stars, the song vividly captures the essence of how Filipinos celebrate and proudly promote Philippine heritage through diverse festivities organized and participated in by GMA Pinoy TV. The GMA Pinoy TV theme song, “Global Pinoys,” was performed on the All-Out Sundays stage by The Clash alumnus Jessica Villarubin and Garrett Bolden with global Pinoy guests from US, Canada, and UAE. “Global Pinoys” will be available for streaming on Spotify, iTunes, and other digital platforms beginning February 2.

More information about GMA Pinoy TV is available at www.gmanetwork.com/international/subscribe.