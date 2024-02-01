First-ever Filipino LGBTQIA+ community app, Thundr, makes a fabulous debut

Welcome to the new age of finding connections!

Launched on January 31 at Salvatore Cuomo & Bar in BGC and hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines alum, Lady Morgana, the event was attended by the press and content creators alike.

Thundr is the first ever Filipino LGBTQIA+ community app in the Philippines that gives a new way to find connection for ages 35 and up. It’s a place where they can meet people of the same age while feeling that they belong.

Show the real you. Create profile and fInd new matches through advance filter questions.

No rejection! Unlike other app, Thundr allows you to swipe everyone in to the community whether as mare or as jowa — putting a new meaning on the old kind of swiping.

A game changer, indeed. See your compatibility percetage with your match even before you say hello. Plus, its easy access to chat conversation removes the hassle in looking for the right one.

Thundr prides itself on the effort it actively makes to bring the LGBTQIA+ community together regardless of of how they identify in the spectrum. Gone are the days of gay people staying in the closet and being alienated.

And through its advocacy, Thundr also supports LGBTQIA+ organizations that fight for their rights and welfare.

Age is just a number and it’s never too late to form connections with Thundr.

Just look for Thundr PH on Play Store and soon on App Store.

Wanna know more about its features? Click and watch the video here.

Please like, follow, and share our socials for news and updates.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550648477700&mibextid=LQQJ4d

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thundr_ph?igsh=MWhqdjN2cHhzYjJ6cA%3D%3D&utm_source=qr

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thundrph?_t=8jVomAXmbsQ&_r=1