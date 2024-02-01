Filipinos, Spaniards embrace Sinulog’s rhythm, colors as consulate showcases Phil. culture in Barcelona

THE City of Barcelona, the Philippine Consulate General in the Spanish city, and the Filipino community there celebrated the Sinulog 2024 festivities in a cultural event held at Plaza San Agustin and the historic San Agustin Church on January 24.

Led by the Parroquia de la Inmaculada Concepción y San Lorenzo Ruiz where the San Agustin Church is located, this year’s event was marked by a collaboration with various parishes in Barcelona’s Ciutat Vella district. A central feature of the celebration was the replica of the Santo Niño de Cebu statue—a donation from the National Historical Commission to the consulate, now displayed at the church.

The event included performances by various Filipino religious and civic organizations, which displayed the history and significance of the Santo Niño. The program began with a historical reenactment of the Santo Niño’s arrival in Limasawa in 1521 and featured dynamic Sinulog festival dances.

Ciutat Vella district councilor and Barcelona’s third deputy mayor Albert Battle Bastardas appreciated the Filipino community’s contribution to the city’s cultural diversity, as he particularly highlighted the Sinulog celebration.

Consul General to Barcelona Maria Theresa S.M. Lazaro emphasized the consulate’s role in promoting Philippine culture and its shared history with Spain, especially the influence of Catholicism. She recalled the consulate’s 2021 initiative of introducing Santo Niño statue replicas to Barcelona, culminating in a parade inside the Basilica de la Sagrada Familia.

The outdoor Sinulog celebration featured a community dance to the “Pit Senyor” theme, engaging Filipinos and locals in a vibrant display of cultural unity.

The event concluded with a Eucharistic mass at San Agustin Church, led by Father Pere Carulla and was concelebrated by Filipino and Spanish priests.

More events were scheduled for January 28 at the Parish of San Pedro Nolasco and the Parish of Madre de Deu de Betlem, meant to showcase the Santo Niño de Pandacan and Santo Niño de Tondo statues, which are also on loan from the consulate.

For more information and updates visit the consulate’s official website or follow its Facebook, Instagram, and X accounts: @PHinBarcelona.