Culinary center takes on 2024 food trends

TO start the new year on a flavorful note, San Miguel Foods Culinary Center (SMFCC), the food creative arm of San Miguel Foods, in partnership with Ginebra San Miguel Inc. (GSMI) and San Miguel Brewery Inc. (SMBI), recently staged Food Forward, which provided media a preview of possible upcoming food and beverage trends for 2024 and beyond.

Organized by SMFCC every three years, the event was held at the vibrant culture hub, The Astbury, in Makati City and featured a communal dining concept, reflecting how technology has influenced and transformed culinary experiences in the past couple of years.

“San Miguel Food and Beverage is a key player in the food and beverage industry, and as such we continuously strive to stay ahead of the trends,” said Llena Tan-Arcenas, San Miguel Foods Culinary services manager.

“In recent years, technology, including social media, has played a significant role in connecting people from all over the world. With this, culinary interests have expanded, and many of us have become food enthusiasts in search of diverse flavors. Through this event, we want to further encourage connections through food,” added Arcenas.

The event served not only as a peak into food trends, but also showcased San Miguel’s wide array of food and beverage products and their versatility. While many of its brands have long been household staples and Filipino favorites enjoyed on their own, San Miguel Foods’ own culinary experts showed how these can be incorporated even in trend-setting cuisines.

“While we focused on five specific upcoming trends, what is common and timeless to all is an emphasis on quality and the ability of food and beverages to give delight—which are all hallmarks of San Miguel products,” Arcenas said.

Beyond sampling the latest food trends, guests also enjoyed on-trend drinks and gained valuable beverage insights from SMBI brew master Antonieto Alan Sienes and GSMI master mixologist Nino Cruz.