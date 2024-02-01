Comelec: Voter’s list now fully clean

THE Commission on Elections said it was able to “practically cleanse” the existing voter’s list from multiple registrants and is now bracing for the resumption of voter registration this month.

In a television interview, Comelec spokesperson John Rex C. Laudiangco said they continued removing multiple registrants from the voter’s list last year.

He noted they were able to delete 500,000 multiple registrants prior to the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE).

“Our previous list is now practically cleansed already,” the poll official said.

Comelec assured it will apply the same thorough screening process for new registrants.

“Now that voter registration will resume on February 12, you can expect that for every applicant and application form—new [registration], transfer, correction—will go through cleansing to ensure there will not be double or multiple registrants,” Laudiangco said.

He made the pronouncement after House Assistant Majority Leader 4th District Rep. Richard Gomez filed a resolution calling on Comelec to update its certified list of voters.

The poll body expects another 3 million people to register to vote for the 2025 elections.

The next registration period will last from February 12 to September 30, 2024. This was shorter compared to the previous voter registration which lasted from December 12, 2022 to January 31, 2023.

Laudiangco urged first time voters or those who will be transferring or correcting their voter records to avail of the almost seven months’ registration period.