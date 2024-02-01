Capital1 Solar bares initial roster for PVL All-Filipino tilt

A MIX of young and veteran players make up Capital1 Solar Energy in its much-awaited debut in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference which opens shop on February 20.

Former Far Eastern University star Heather Guino-o and Jannine Navarro, who helped power College of Saint Benilde to the National Collegiate Athletic Association championship in 2016, will lead the Solar Spikers.

Young Solar Spikers owners Mandy and Milka Romero and comebacking champion coach Roger Gorayeb are also pinning their hopes on former De La Salle player Arianne Layug, National University’s Jorelle Singh and University of the East’s Janeca Lana for added offense.

The Romero sisters—coming from a sports-oriented family—are convinced their players will go out each game to prove their worth.

“This will be a good opportunity for them to shine and be recognized so we are giving our all-out support to the team,” said Mandy, who heads the family-owned solar energy company. “My sister and I are hoping we can grow together in support of Philippine sports, especially volleyball.”

Milka said: “We are not in a hurry, we take it one step at time until we build a winning culture. That’s our goal.”

An added excitement to the Romero sisters is Gorayeb’s humor to the game, being one of the country’s well-decorated and respected coaches.

“They long for playing time, so they have this great desire to win games,” Gorayeb said. “Watch out for these girls.”

The other members of the team are Rovee Instrella, Renesa Melgar, Sydney Niegos, Lourdes Clemente, Shyra Umandal, Cathrina Dizon, Kath Villegas, May Macatuno, Jel Quizon, Rica Rivera, and Bingle Landicho.

Five more players, including three veterans, will reinforce the Solar Spikers before the flourishing pro league begins.