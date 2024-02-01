Canada allots ₱627-M for health, reforestation

AMBASSADOR David Hartman of Canada said Ottawa is keen on further developing cooperation in the key minerals sector.

“The sad reality is, we cannot have a green energy transition without critical minerals,” Hartman explained. “So, the candid reality is that the global community needs the Philippines.”

The ambassador noted that Canada could help the Philippines extract its minerals “responsibly, ethically, and in an environment and sustainable” manner: “We’re also…conscious of the fact that the extractive industries have a storied past here; there’s…sensitivities among indigenous communities and other populations.”

He believes that “we can provide capacity building to the government of the Philippines to help create the social license…[and] be able to capitalize on the mineral wealth that exists in this country.”

Canada and the Philippines are set to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2024 with more high-level exchanges—including President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s possible visit to the North American country toward the latter part.

“We hope, by autumn when we have the President visit Canada, to be in a position to announce other projects and initiatives this year,” Hartman said.

In 2023, Canada deployed its dark-vessel detector to the Philippines, which the country could use for free in the next five years.

Both are also expected to finally sign the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on defense cooperation in 2024 after concluding its final language last year.

ODA augmented

MEANWHILE, Canada is augmenting its official development assistance (ODA) to the Philippines as it fully implements its Indo-Pacific Strategy.

During his recent official visit to the Philippines, Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen announced that Ottawa has earmarked CAD$15 million, or about P627 million in new investments, to improve climate adaptation and expand access to health services in the country.

The approved funding, Hussen said, is expected to “get underway in 2024.”

Of the total, Canada will provide CAD$8 million over five years in grant financing to build vulnerable communities’ resilience by supporting nature-based solutions, such as reforestation and coastal wetlands restoration for climate adaptation. The project targets six regions in the country considered as key biodiversity or protected areas.

On health services, Canada will provide CAD$7 million over six years in grant financing to help the country implement its Universal Health Care Act, while boosting local governments’ capacities. Such will target vulnerable populations, including women, girls, as well as indigenous people, in four geographically isolated and disaster-prone provinces.

“Canadian [ODA] is meant to be deployed…in a manner that compliments, supplements, and supports…national priorities,” Hussen said. “As part of our Indo-Pacific strategy, [it is our way of focusing] in this region in terms of diplomacy, trade and investment, and development. The Philippines is central to that strategy.”

The former’s annual ODA to the Philippines is valued at CAD$24 million to CAD$25 million, and focuses on peace and security, inclusive economic growth, and health, among others.

The minister said Ottawa also wants to sign a MOU with Manila to further align its assistance “more deliberately” with the country’s development priorities.

Apart from health and climate adaptation, the concluded MOU will enhance Canadian support in areas of renewable energy and food security, among others. The signing of such would also ensure policy alignment and “complementarity” between the Philippines’s needs and the Canadian supply side.

As development ties with Manila grow, Hussen highlighted the potential for more investments to come in from its private sector: “If we are talking about more resources, it is not just us [the Canadian government picking up our game and increasing such through the Indo-Pacific Strategy. We could leverage on some of those additional monies to also unlock private sector dollars from Canada and beyond to really deploy those] in the Philippines. So, I am quite excited about the opportunities.”

During his visit, the Canadian minister met with Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga and Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan.

Image credits: Canadian Embassy/PNA





