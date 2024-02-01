Asiad gold supreme, unifying–MVP

GILAS Pilipinas winning back for the country the Asian Games men’s basketball gold medal in October last year was a supreme and unifying moment, according to PLDT Chairman, President and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan.

“That was a supreme and unifying moment, not just for Philippine basketball but for our country as well,” Pangilinan said in his speech as he received the Executive of the Year award he shared with San Miguel Corp. (SMC) President and CEO Ramon S. Ang during the SMC-Philippine Sportswriters Association Annual Awards Monday at the Diamond Hotel in Manila.

“It was a proud moment for our people—to be Kings of Asia again–and to do it in China for better measure,” Pangilinan added.

It was the second time that Pangilinan was given the prestigious award that underscored his massive contribution to Philippine sports development.

“This award is truly special for me. But accepting this with Ramon Ang just made it extra special,” he said. “We cooperated in forming and sending a new Gilas Pilipinas team to Hangzhou, which brought home the crown of Asian basketball.”

The PSA also recognized the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and outstanding athletes who are supported by the MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF), among them 2023 Athlete of the Year Ernest John “EJ” Obiena, Gilas Pilipinas, the women’s national football team or Filipinas and Carlos Yulo.

Pangilinan looked back at the milestones that happened in 2023 which he called a golden year for Philippine sports.

“The FIBA Basketball World Cup last year was of course an apex moment for the country,” he said. The Philippines took center stage to the world.

A staunch advocate of sports development, PLDT, Smart and the MVPSF have launched dozens of initiatives to support athletes—from the grassroots to collegiate, amateur and professional level—producing Olympians, medalists and world-class athletes.

“We support sports because it has a mysterious unifying power, whose roots can be deeply spiritual—because sports celebrate values such as fair play, discipline, and hard work—as well as being magnanimous in victory, humble in defeat,” he said.

Pangilinan also acknowledged the important role that sports-loving Filipinos all over the world played in making 2023 memorable.

“Ask any of our athletes. Ask them what it feels like to walk into a stadium in Seville or Beijing, and hear cheers in the language of our people,” said Pangilinan, alluding to the many occasions when Filipino fans showed up in China, New Zealand, Middle East and in the home court during various events where the national team played.

“Watching them play together, our regional loyalties dissolve—and the Filipino identity coalesces into a single team, into a single word—Team Philippines, and puso,” Pangilinan said.