8990, Megawide top off Cubao building

Property developer 8990 Holdings Inc. and Megawide Construction Corp. recently held a structural topping off ceremony for the 47-story Urban Deca Cubao.

Urban Deca Cubao is a high rise mixed-use development, and is the latest project built by Megawide for 8990. The topping off ceremony signals the completion of the structure or when the last beam, or its equivalent, is placed atop a structure.

“Our commitment to 8990 Holdings is to consistently utilize Megawide’s innovative engineering solutions to meet their standards,” said Megawide’s COO for Construction Frederick Tan.

Megawide’s precast technology allows for environmentally-friendlier processes, lower overall costs, less labor requirements and faster turnaround time than conventional methods.

“We used precast in the interior and exterior walls, toilet units and stairs. These units are cast offsite then installed on the project site for faster delivery,” Tan said.

“Advanced form-works systems, rather than the conventional form-works, also ensure a higher level of standardization in the structural process and only requires less rectification of details for finishing touches.”

The partnership of the two companies began in 2014. Other projects completed by Megawide for 8990 are Urban Deca EDSA (2017), as well as Urban Deca Mall and Urban Deca Homes Manila (2022). Urban Deca Homes Ortigas is currently in progress. Combined, these four projects reach close to 900,000 square meters of gross floor area built by Megawide for the developer.

Megawide also has its own construction equipment, logistics and services unit that helped deliver more seamless operations, given the project site’s location and proximity to a major thoroughfare and residential areas. The company employed tower cranes, passenger hoists, high-capacity trucks, and in-loaders for the transport of precast elements and other materials.

“Our goal is to continue elevating the engineering standards in the industry and we will work with developers in making low-cost housing more accessible to Filipinos. Our partnership with 8990 Holdings strengthens our vision of making the Philippines first world,” Tan said.

