When will we ever learn that smuggling can kill a nation and its people?

Smuggling is killing us softly: When will we ever learn?

I have been an anti-smuggling advocate for about half a century already, practically more than half of my life. I’ve been actively campaigning against all its forms—outright smuggling, technical smuggling such as under-declaration, misdeclaration, undervaluation, and misclassification, and even importation of substandard products, which I’ve been saying is the worst type of smuggling.

These illicit trade practices rob the government of needed revenues, flood the domestic market with cheap and usually substandard products that not only unfairly compete with locally made products but also pose risks to the lives and properties of the people, and strip our workers of their livelihood.

Literally, smuggling can kill the nation and its people.

The smugglers would be the most notorious among the collective gathering of hoodlums, rogues, illicit traders, grafters, and all other denizens of the underworld.

This is why we, at the Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI), are very happy that President Marcos’s policy pronouncements in his first State of the Nation Address highlighted the need to end smuggling when he told smugglers: “Bilang na ang mga araw n’yo!”

People are now also becoming more aware of its evils, especially in the area of food smuggling, particularly rice and other agricultural products. More people are now talking about smuggling in the traditional and social media.

We are happy to note at FPI that we, as industry leaders, are no longer fighting a lonely battle alone, and this certainly lifts my morale and my determination to continue waging this long-drawn war against smuggling.

A study commissioned by the FPI revealed that smuggling causes an annual revenue leakage of over P250 billion in value-added tax (VAT). Just collect half of this amount and the government won’t need to impose new taxes that would burden the people and businesses.

Since the government imposes a 12-percent VAT, this P250 billion would roughly translate to about P2 trillion worth of imported products that are displacing locally made goods in the market. Let’s face it, most consumers look at the price first so it is more likely that they would choose to buy the cheaper and often substandard imported products, subsequently killing domestic manufacturers.

The expense of one is the income of another.

The impact of smuggling on the nation’s industry sector is immense, causing tremendous havoc. Many factories have downsized or closed their operations, resulting in the loss of millions of jobs.

Take, for instance, the country’s tire industry. We used to have six tire manufacturing companies in the country. But because of smuggling, we now have only one tire manufacturer, which is located at the Clark Freeport Zone. Think of the displaced workers of these tire makers and their support industries from the downstream rubber plantations to midstream suppliers.

Think of the country’s textile industry, which used to have over 1.5 million spindles. Because of the unabated smuggling of “ukay-ukay,” the industry today has only about 150,000 operating spindles. Each spindle needs at least 35 workers on a 24-hour operation. How many Filipinos have since lost their jobs with the demise of our textile industry?

But let me make this clear, I am not against importation. In fact, I would even encourage the importation of certain products, if these products are no longer contestable in the local market, if only to promote fair competition.

It saddens me, however, that even the shelves of big grocery chains are also filled with imported snack treats or “chichiryas” such as kropeck, among many others.

When will our manufacturers and consumers learn that smuggling, especially of products uncertified by the government for quality standards, can kill the nation and its people?

It’s killing us softly. When will we ever learn?

Dr. Jesus Lim Arranza is the chairman of the Federation of Philippine Industries and Fight Illicit Trade; a broad-based, multisectoral movement intended to protect consumers, safeguard government revenues and shield legitimate industries from the ill effects of smuggling.