Work-from-home setup still in flux in firms–jobs platform

WORK-FROM-HOME keywords have been declining in job descriptions on Jobstreet by SEEK, a leading employment platform in Southeast Asia, as hirers are still figuring out the ideal work arrangement for employees amid transitioning out of the pandemic.

Lewis Ng, chief operating officer (COO) of Asia at online hiring platform SEEK, said at the launch of the unified marketplace platform of Jobstreet, “One of the things that is interesting from the data that we’re seeing is that the key word ‘work from home’ is actually declining in our job descriptions.”

Within Asia, Ng said, “Many companies are still understanding what works for them, and what doesn’t work for them and refining their approach to flexible working. And that’s evolving still.”

This was echoed by Dannah Majarocon, managing director of SEEK Philippines, who said that for the Philippines, the dynamics of flexible work is “continuously evolving.”

“Now that we’re in 2024, we don’t think that the evolution is done. Work from home as a search keyword is still very very strong, it means that the candidates are still looking for opportunities that will allow that,” Majarocon told reporters.

Calling the work arrangement situation in the Philippines a “divergent stage,” the Jobstreet official said that with the available jobs in the market, “We’re seeing more hybrid work as an option.”

Majarocon explained that both candidates and hirers are still “adjusting to what works the best for them and this would really depend on the industry and the nature because the [business process outsourcing] BPO is also very broad—you have support related to finance, technology, general consumer goods, etc.”

“So it’s still very dynamic right now and it would be very interesting to see how this progresses until next year. But our anticipation is this year, more hybrid options are going to come into play and Filipinos are slowly also becoming more receptive to hybrid work,” she added.

At a recent media briefing, Jack Madrid, President of the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), reported that for the IT and Business Process Management (IT-BPM)—commonly called the BPO industry—there has been a “gradual uptick” of firms going back to on-site.

“Currently, if I were to venture as to the aggregate number, we’re probably at about 60 percent onsite, but it’s not everyone. Some are 90-10, Some are 20-80, some are 50-50 but in terms of aggregate number, it’s about 60 percent because some jobs can be done 100 percent WFH but some jobs need collaboration and they need to be together in the office,” Madrid explained.

He explained that the BPO sector is composed of different industries that are delivering global services.

On Tuesday, SEEK, a listed firm under Australian Securities Exchange, said it has merged its Asia Pacific (APAC) employment marketplaces SEEK, Jobstreet and Jobsdb – which will operate under a single platform powered by SEEK’s world-class AI technology, while retaining their individual brands.

“This integration brings together millions of talents and employers across the APAC region to connect more of the right people with the right work,” JobStreet by SEEK said in a statement on Tuesday.

Jobstreet by SEEK is the “leading” employment platform in Southeast Asia. It is a subsidiary of SEEK, a diverse group of companies with a strong portfolio of online employment, educational, commercial, and volunteer businesses.

SEEK is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and has presence across the APAC region, including six Asian markets—Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand—through the Jobstreet and JobsDB brands.

SEEK said it attracts over 500 million visits a year in Asia.

According to the employment platform, the unified marketplace platform “brings forth new [artificial intelligence] AI-powered advancements to the Jobstreet and Jobsdb platforms in Asia, aimed at enhancing the employment experience for both employers and job seekers.”

For employers, Jobstreet by

SEEK said the new platform “deploys AI models to assess talent suitability and provide highly personalized recommendations by processing

data from various sources, including resumes, job ad descriptions and the employer’s past behaviors—making hiring processes faster and more efficient.”

With the “larger dataset” acquired across APAC, SEEK’s AI algorithms can provide even more precise and relevant matches between employers and talent, said the employment platform in its statement.