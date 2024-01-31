Vietnam’s Vinfast plans to make EV batteries in PHL

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker Vinfast is keen on putting up a battery manufacturing plant in the Philippines, where key raw materials for EV batteries are readily available.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual met with officials of the Vingroup, the parent company of Vinfast, last Monday to discuss investment opportunities.

The President said Vingroup expressed its interest in establishing its EV battery production in the Philippines due to the country’s available reserves of nickel, cobalt, and copper.

In a statement, the DTI said Vinfast already conducted an initial assessment on the feasibility of the project in October 2023 when it met with local nickel mining firms.

Marcos said the investment of Vinfast will help the government achieve its goal of mainstreaming EV use and modernizing public utility vehicles.

Last year, Marcos signed Executive Order 12, which reduced the tariffs of certain EVs and their components for 5 years.

“I am very happy to note your interest in expanding your operations to the Philippines and you’ve just begun organizing offices there. And I think there is much that you could do,” the President told Vingroup executives during the meeting.

The DTI also said Vingroup is already planning to sell its EVs in the country by April 2024.

Pascual urged the Vietnamese firm to consider investing in the country’s tourism and healthcare sector.

Vingroup is a multi-sector corporation that focuses on technology and industry, trade and services and social enterprise.

In September 2023, the Department of Energy said the country’s EV industry is experiencing significant growth over the past eight years.

Based on DOE data, the cumulative number of EV registration as of end-2022 stood at 9,666. In the previous years, the number of registered EVs stood at 8,594 in 2021; 7,364 in 2021; 6,900 in 2019; 6,194 in 2018; 2,304 in 2017; 899 in 2016; 346 in 2015; and 145 in 2014.

With an increasing number of EVs available in the market and a surge in individual interest, the DOE said the value proposition of EVs is becoming “increasingly evident,” especially in light of rising oil prices and growing concerns about air pollution.

