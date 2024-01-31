Think tank sees jobs rebound after easing

THE end of Filipinos’s Christmas shopping and the usually slow start of the new year will likely ease employment growth, according to a local think tank.

In its latest Market Call report, First Metro Investment Corp.-University of Asia and the Pacific (FMIC-UA&P) Capital Market Research, however, said this may only be seasonal.

The think tank still projects that recent employment trends will be sustained and contribute to the country’s growth this year, which is still expected to average 6 percent. (See previous story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/12/to-ensure-growth-marcos-must-focus-on-infraspend/)

“Although we expect a seasonal slowdown in December and January, the upward trend in both the labor participation rate and employment exhibited in H2-2023 [second semester of 2023] should continue in 2024,” FMIC-UA&P Capital Market Research said.

The think tank said the 1.8 million additional people employed in November brought to historic lows the total number of unemployed persons and the unemployment rate at 3.6 percent, and would inject much fuel to aggregate demand.

NG spending

In terms of consumption, FMIC-UA&P Capital Market Research said the national government’s spending, particularly for infrastructure, is expected to average 5 percent.

This bodes well for the economy, the think tank said, especially since this does not yet count the ongoing Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects on rail, highways/bridges and water.

“These and [the] inflation rate slowing to 3.8 percent in 2024 from 6 percent last year should rekindle consumer spending,” FMIC-UA&P Capital Market Research said.

“Robust job numbers, slower inflation and sustained infrastructure spending should power GDP growth in 2024 to 6 percent from an estimated 5.5 percent uptick in 2023,” the think tank also said.

Meanwhile, the Philippine peso is expected to appreciate after March 2024 when the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is expected to start boosting its dollar reserves.

The Philippine peso has been depreciating against the US dollar at above P56 to the dollar for the past six days. The first time it hit the P56 level this year was in January 11, when it closed at P56.286 to the dollar, according to data from the BSP.

“The peso, however, will resume its upward trend after Q1-2024 [first quarter 2024] since the trade deficits will remain elevated and the BSP will more strongly boost its gross international reserves,” the think tank said.

FMIC-UA&P Capital Market Research said the peso is expected to trade sideways in January 2024. The peso strengthened by -0.4 percent month-on-month in December.

The think tank noted that year-to-date (YTD), the foreign exchange rate appreciated by -1 percent based on end-month rates. The Australian dollar gained the most with its -3.1 percent uptick.

“Asian neighbors’ currencies including the Philippine peso appreciated in December, pouncing on US dollar weakness due to falling 10-year US T-bond yields,” the think tank said.

“USD-PHP may trade sideways in January but external forces—US interest rates and weighed FX rates—will likely tilt the balance either way,” it added.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





