Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto convened a briefing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) management team led by SEC Chairman Emilio B. Aquino (right) on strategic initiatives to further boost the Philippine capital market at the SEC Headquarters in Makati City.

Recto commended the digitalization initiatives of the SEC, emphasizing that these are key to improving the ease of doing business and fostering capital market development in the country.

He specifically urged the SEC to team up with the Bureau of Internal Revenue Philippines for efficient data sharing to reconcile records of registered corporations and enhance tax collection efficiency.

Recto also assured the SEC of the Department of Finance’s staunch support for its reforms and initiatives to further digitalize systems, boost the Philippine stock market, intensify consumer protection, enhance supervision and regulation of the financial system, promote trade and investments, and advance financial literacy and sustainability, among others.

