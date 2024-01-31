SEC: Meta Ads lacks permit to sell investment products

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said the public must not invest in Meta Advertising Co. or Meta Ads Ltd., as it is selling investment products that are not registered with the agency.

In its advisory, the SEC said the company is enticing prospective investors to put their money in a scheme called “tasking and recharging,” which it is conducting through WhatsApp and Telegram.

“The public will be contacted and informed via WhatsApp by certain persons from Meta Advertising Co. regarding an ongoing recruitment for a part-time job where the public will be required to perform certain tasks for a promise of receiving monetary rewards,” the SEC said.

“That person will be required to perform two tasks by simply liking two videos for a promise of receiving P50 for every liked video.”

Once the tasks are completed, the person will be given another task to perform which is to join a group named Meta and to like another video for a promise of receiving P150.

On the Telegram group, there are 23 tasks to perform in a day, in which for the first three tasks, the person is required to like certain videos. There will be Meta Investment Project in between the three tasks. This is when he will be required to invest a certain amount of money before he can continue.

The money amounts to P5,000 to P46,800, in which the investor can earn 60 percent up to 80 percent or P3,000 up to P37,440.

The SEC said the tasking and recharging scheme involves the offering and sale of securities in the form of investment contracts “as there is an investment or placement of money in a common enterprise with a reasonable expectation of profits to be derived from the efforts of others.”

Meta, the SEC said, does not have a secondary license or authority to solicit investments or offer securities.

“Further, the tasking and recharging scheme, shows indication of a possible Ponzi scheme, where moneys from new investors are used in paying fake profits to prior investors and is designed mainly to favor its top recruiters and prior risk takers and is detrimental to subsequent members in case of scarcity of new investors.”

The offering and selling of securities in the form of investment contracts using the Ponzi scheme, which is fraudulent and unsustainable, is not a registrable security. The agency said it will not issue a license to sell securities to the public to persons or entities that are engaged in this business or scheme.