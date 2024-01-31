Reducing your performance review biases

LAST week, my article focused on the different performance review biases and their effects on your team’s performance. But no matter how objective you want to be, your biases will creep into your team’s performance evaluation. You need to curb your biases if you want to accurately evaluate your team’s performance because this will help you identify their opportunities for improvement and project assignments.

But before you can provide your performance evaluation, your team should have agreed on the goals and expectations before the start of the evaluation period. They need to know what they are being evaluated on, their goals, and the standards to measure their success. This prevents you from evaluating the person on areas that do not fall within their responsibilities, or from unduly influencing your evaluation on areas that are not part of their evaluation.

Just a caution that when you give projects, it should be commensurate on the skills required and their proficiency. Previous evaluations can help identify what they need to improve which you can then use to assign projects to help them develop the skills they need to work better. A performance evaluation form can help in monitoring your team’s progress and document what they agree to accomplish for the year.

Aside from a performance evaluation form, you also need to help your team develop a tracker of their accomplishments. This should be discussed with your team to align in terms of what needs to be measured and reported as accomplishments. This ensures that you evaluate them based on what they have actually done throughout the year, and not just the few weeks or months leading to the performance appraisal. This prevents you from following your recency and primacy biases, and helps your team become accountable to what they have completed.

Depending on the nature of your team’s work and scheduling, your performance evaluation should not only be once a year. Have check-ins throughout the year of how your team is doing so that you have an idea of how they are doing. This also helps your team understand that as much as they are accountable for their own accomplishments, you are accountable to how well you manage them. This helps you fine-tune their assignments, prevents you from giving overlapping projects, identifies who are being overutilized and who needs to step up. Doing regular checkups prevents you from your primacy and confirmation biases.

For finished projects, require a completion report which shows what people have worked on so that successes are properly acknowledged, and opportunities for improvement can be used to implement learning interventions. What managers usually forget is to have a postmortem analysis after a project or event which is helpful in analyzing what went right so that you can continue it as one of your best practices, and to address what went wrong so your team can implement measures to prevent them from happening again. Completion reports help you identify everyone’s contributions and evaluate your team better at the end of the year. This takes care of your halo and horns bias.

Given the opportunities for improvement from all the projects, feedback should not be only at the end of the year. Coach as needed and document those sessions as reference for evaluation at the end of the year. The reason you need to have frequent monitoring within the evaluation period is to help your team overcome challenges as they arise. There are managers who only give feedback during the evaluation period and their team loses the opportunity to do better and correct their mistakes. You need to monitor your team’s progress so you can provide guidance and direction as needed. Once you provide regular coaching to your team, you help them get over their weaknesses faster and they can consistently perform at the top of their game.

You also need to ask the other team members for their feedback. And if possible, ask for feedback from the people they have worked with to understand the level of support they have provided and what they can do better. Compare this to your team member’s self-evaluation of their biggest contribution and what can be improved. By doing so, challenge your preconceived notions about the person and force yourself to look at them from other people’s perspective. This takes care of our leniency and similar-to-me biases which can get the better of you if you do not have feedback from other people.

Also, when looking at comments and feedback from other people, focus your attention on those that go against what you believe about the person and then look for factual evidence supporting them. You should not just accept other people’s feedback. You need to validate it with your own observations, facts and the credibility of your sources. When done right, this prevents you from following your primacy and confirmation bias.

But do not forget that you need to evaluate your team by looking at them from all perspectives, especially those that contribute to the success of the entire team. However hard you try to quantify the contributions of your team, there will always be people who will rise to the occasion and do more than what is required from them. You need to identify which of those were instrumental in helping your team work well together, so that you can accord them the commensurate distinction. When you evaluate your team fairly, you earn not only their respect but also the integrity and trustworthiness to be their leader.

