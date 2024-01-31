Public hearings set for NPC petition

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has scheduled consultations on the petition filed by the National Power Corp. (NPC) which seeks to implement an upward adjustment on the rates paid by consumers in 13 off-grid areas in the country.

The existing subsidized approved generation rates (SAGR) for NPC’s Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG) areas in Mindoro, Marinduque, Palawan, Catanduanes, Masbate, Romblon, and Tablas are P5.6404 per kilowatt hour (kWh). The NPC proposed a new SAGR for residential amounting to P8.5982 per kWh and P10.0488 per kWh for commercial and industrial customers.

For Camotes, Siquijor, and Bantayan, the NPC proposed a rate of P9.706 per kWh for residential and P11.0128 per kWh for commercial and industrial customers. The existing SAGR rate for these areas is pegged at P6.2553 per kWh.

For Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, the existing rate of P5.1167 per kWh could go up to P8.4465 per kWh for residential customers and P9.6106 per kWh for commercial and industrial customers.

Under Section 70 of Republic Act 9136, or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (Epira), NPC is mandated to perform the missionary electrification function through its SPUG, and will be responsible for providing power generation, and its associated power delivery systems, in areas that are not connected to the transmission lines.

The SPUG plays a crucial role in providing basic and reliable power services to rural residents and community facilities in far-flung and unviable areas.

The ERC will conduct public hearings starting next month up to October this year.

“The ERC, through the Initial Order and Notice of Public/Virtual Hearing dated January 18, 2024 for ERC Case No. 2023-133 RC, set schedules for the determination of compliance with the jurisdictional requirements, expository presentation, pre-trial conference and presentation of evidence,” the agency said on Tuesday.

The ERC earlier adjusted the SAGR for the said areas to take effect supposedly this year. However, the agency said the adjusted rates only reflected adjustments due to excise tax.

“For the first wave areas, the SAGR was approved on December 16, 2005. For the remaining small areas approved on March 7, 2011, this was adjusted by ERC just for excise tax in 2021.

So, effectively, the price based on costs collected from off-grid consumers has not been adjusted since 2005/2011 and the deficiency has been made up by the UCME collected from on-grid consumers,” ERC Chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta said when sought for additional comment.