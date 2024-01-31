Panasonic Air Conditioning Philippines unveils cutting-edge product line-up for air-conditioners and ventilation solutions

Manila, Philippines – Panasonic Air Conditioning Philippines (PACPH), a leading player in the air conditioning industry, showcased its latest innovations at the Grand Hyatt Ballroom during the product launch event held on January 26, 2024.

The event marked the introduction of a groundbreaking line-up of Air Conditioners and Ventilation products for the year 2024, reaffirming Panasonic’s commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions to the Filipino market.

The event commenced with a warm welcome from Mr. Kazuya Higami, President of Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corporation, emphasizing the company’s dedication to providing Japan-quality products to enhance the lives of Filipinos. Following this, Mr. Kazutoshi Watanabe presented the Asia HVAC Business Strategy, and Mr. Akihiro Yamaguchi shared PACPH’s business strategy for the fiscal year 2024.

PACPH Senior Sales Manager, Mr. Petter Nik Lim Ting, outlined the company’s sales direction and announced exclusive promotions for Panasonic AC dealers. Ms. Jerra Telin, Room Air Conditioning (RAC)/Commercial Airconditioning (CAC) Marketing Manager, then unveiled the new Room Air Conditioning product line-up.

Highlighting the event was the introduction of the nanoe X Generator Mark 3, the latest iteration of Panasonic’s nanoe™ X technology, generating an impressive 48 trillion hydroxyl radicals per second for a cleaner and higher-quality living environment. This innovative technology sets a new standard in air purification, surpassing the capabilities of its predecessors.

The new product line-up from Panasonic focuses on key features such as energy efficiency, cleaner air, convenience, and comfort. The patented inverter technology ensures energy savings without compromising comfort. The nanoe™ X technology and nanoe™ G effectively eliminate pollutants and particulate matter (PM2.5), contributing to a fresher and cleaner indoor space.

PACPH also emphasizes convenience with the Comfort Cloud App feature, allowing users to control their air conditioners remotely. The enhanced features of Humidity Sensor and Dry Mode prevent overcooling and enhance overall comfort.

In a move to underscore their commitment to customer satisfaction, PACPH announced an extension of the warranty period to twelve (12) years for compressors and three (3) years for PCB parts, providing customers with added peace of mind.

The evening continued with an appreciation night, recognizing the outstanding achievements of air conditioning dealers. The event featured a lively performance by Panasonic brand ambassador, Mr. Gary Valenciano, who electrified the audience with his energetic presence.

PACPH Management invited all attendees to a ceremonial toast, symbolizing unity and the beginning of a new era for the company. They reiterated their commitment to providing unparalleled service, top-notch products, and comprehensive training to all dealers and stakeholders.