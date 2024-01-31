‘Mega ecozone to make PHL Asean’s top investment hub’

THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) said establishing a mega ecozone in the Philippines will enable the country to become the top investment destination in the Asean region.

“Similar to how our neighbors have developed government-owned and managed large-scale eco-industrial and biotechnology parks, I am convinced that it is high time for the Philippines to establish its own mega ecozone,” Peza Director General Tereso O. Panga said in his speech at the signing by Peza of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

“This will enable us to address key obstacles hindering our country’s FDI growth and bid to become the top investment destination in the region, such as the availability of renewable energy sources, high power rates, land availability, cost, tenure, and size, as well as the ease and cost of doing business,” Panga said.

The Peza chief said this as the investment promotion agency inked an MOU on Tuesday with the BuCor to establish economic zones on portions of land under BuCor.

Included in the public economic zones to be established under this partnership with BuCor is establishing a mega economic zone, using up 25,000 hectares of the 28,000-hectare property at a penal colony in Iwahig, Palawan.

“As we celebrate this momentous signing of our MOU, we look forward to working ASAP on our first Mega ecozone project, making it our fifth public economic Zone under Peza to provide context to our current position,” Panga said.

Panga underscored the importance of establishing a mega ecozone, saying this is “ideal for hosting various sectors and entire supply chains, particularly those focused on innovation, digital transformation, and sustainability.”

The Peza chief said emerging industries like electric vehicle production, advanced manufacturing, green ores processing, nano tech, knowledge-based and AI-driven industries, medical-related industries, and blue industries “will find a conducive environment within this eco-industrial township, allowing us to promote clean and green production and integrate industry 4.0 technologies across supply chains.”

Under the said MOU, BuCor has the duty to “prepare and comply with the documentary requirements for the issuance of a presidential proclamation for the establishment and development of the economic zone.”

According to the deal between the two agencies, the attached agency to the Department of Justice (DOJ) shall determine and provide an “inventory” of idle BuCor lands that are viable for development into sustainable types of economic zones, such as Agro-Forestry Ecozones, Defense Industrial Complex, and Mineral Processing Ecozone, among others.

For Peza’s part, the MOU tasks it to facilitate the registration of identified and proposed lands under BuCor as Peza-registered economic zones.

“Peza shall promote the BuCor economic zones as ready locations for foreign and local investors wanting to avail of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives provided to Peza-registered business enterprises under Republic Act No. 7916, as amended by Republic Act No. 11534,” the deal noted.