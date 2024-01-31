`

Today’s front page, Sunday, January 28, 2024

a1 front sunday 012824

Marcos eyes new ‘resources,’ RCEP to expand trade with Vietnam

sports03 120123
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2
  • sm sundat market 728 90
  • sining filipina digital ad 728 x 90 px version 2
  • sotogrande davao web banner w 728px x h 90px business mirror

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is eyeing to tap new “resources” and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to expand the country’s bilateral trade with Vietnam to US$10 billion.

During his meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Ching on Tuesday, the chief executive noted there is still a huge growth potential in the country’s trade with Vietnam.

“Our objective is to expand our bilateral trade which stands at just about $7 billion, today, to expand that to $10 billion by exploring untapped resources,” Marcos said.

This was an improvement compared to the US$6.18 billion total trade between the two countries in 2022, with exports valued at US$1.72 billion and imports at US$4.46 billion.

“We hope to capitalize on our countries’ ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership or RCEP to maintain the upward trend in our trade [with Vietnam],” Marcos said.

The RCEP is a free trade agreement signed in 2020 by 15 countries including the Philippines and Vietnam.

  • pacific cross businessmirror ad placement 01 medical 2024 01 (january 23)
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)

The country’s main imports from Vietnam include cereals; electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; iron and steel; salt, sulphur, earths, and stine; plastering materials, lime, and cement; and miscellaneous edible preparations.

Meanwhile, most of the country’s exports to Vietnam are electrical machinery and equipment and parts; copper and articles; nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances, and parts; plastics and articles; as well as fertilizers.

Imports from Vietnam are expected to further increase under a new five-year rice supply agreement, signed on Tuesday, where the country will be able to import 1.5 million to 2 million metric tons (MT) per year of Vietnamese rice.

For its part, Vietnam is interested in tapping the country’s nickel, cobalt, and copper reserves for producing electronic vehicle batteries.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • pacific cross businessmirror ad placement 01 medical 2024 01 (january 23)
Related Topics

Know more