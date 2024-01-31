Marcos eyes new ‘resources,’ RCEP to expand trade with Vietnam

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is eyeing to tap new “resources” and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to expand the country’s bilateral trade with Vietnam to US$10 billion.

During his meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Ching on Tuesday, the chief executive noted there is still a huge growth potential in the country’s trade with Vietnam.

“Our objective is to expand our bilateral trade which stands at just about $7 billion, today, to expand that to $10 billion by exploring untapped resources,” Marcos said.

This was an improvement compared to the US$6.18 billion total trade between the two countries in 2022, with exports valued at US$1.72 billion and imports at US$4.46 billion.

“We hope to capitalize on our countries’ ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership or RCEP to maintain the upward trend in our trade [with Vietnam],” Marcos said.

The RCEP is a free trade agreement signed in 2020 by 15 countries including the Philippines and Vietnam.

The country’s main imports from Vietnam include cereals; electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; iron and steel; salt, sulphur, earths, and stine; plastering materials, lime, and cement; and miscellaneous edible preparations.

Meanwhile, most of the country’s exports to Vietnam are electrical machinery and equipment and parts; copper and articles; nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances, and parts; plastics and articles; as well as fertilizers.

Imports from Vietnam are expected to further increase under a new five-year rice supply agreement, signed on Tuesday, where the country will be able to import 1.5 million to 2 million metric tons (MT) per year of Vietnamese rice.

For its part, Vietnam is interested in tapping the country’s nickel, cobalt, and copper reserves for producing electronic vehicle batteries.