Integrity of lottery games sought after suspicions of manipulation

FOLLOWING allegations surrounding manipulated “Lotto 6/42” results, the chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means on Tuesday recommended to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to acquire services from a reputable third-party organization to conduct an audit, ensuring the integrity of the country’s first national lottery game.

Albay Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda, the panel chairman, made the suggestion during a briefing with PCSO officials after the public expressed concerns over the transparency and fairness of Lotto results.

Salceda emphasized the importance of a dedicated international games integrity auditor to alleviate concerns and instill public confidence in the lottery system.

“That’s why if you have a game integrity auditor, then we don’t have to worry about that [allegations], and it’s worth spending on,” he said.

Salceda’s proposal aims to address these concerns head-on and ensure that the PCSO’s lottery games maintain their credibility and fairness.

By engaging an external organization to audit the games, the lawmaker said the PCSO could provide an unbiased assessment of the entire lottery process.

“Can we recommend this game to the auditor so that you will not be accused [of manipulating]?” said Salceda.

Lotteries play a crucial role in generating funds for various social programs, making it imperative to address any suspicions promptly, said the lawmaker.

For her part, Maria Katrina Nicole C. Contacto from the Office of the General Manager said the PCSO will look into the proposal.

“We will look into it but, rest assured, we welcome the comments; and we will consult with management about it,” the lawyer said.

Contacto acknowledged that in its 90 years of existence, the PCSO has never undergone an audit by a third-party organization concerning the integrity of their games. However, she was quick to mention that the PCSO maintains an annual ISO certification for its game processes.

Contacto added that representatives from the Commission on Audit (COA) regularly oversee the daily operations of the PCSO.

But Salceda said: “ISO certification does not guarantee the integrity of your games; and the COA does not know the integrity of the games.”

Last year, the PCSO expressed confidence that it will surpass its revenue target for 2024 and raise more funds for various charity programs. The PCSO estimated its sales for 2024 could reach P60.1 billion.

The PCSO is mandated to provide a portion of its generated funds to its charity assistance programs, mandatory contributions to the Universal Health Care Program, and other assistance to government institutions such as the Commission on Higher Education, the Dangerous Drugs Board, the National Council on Disability Affairs and the Philippine Sports Commission.