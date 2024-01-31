Ikea recalls USB charger due to shock hazard

Ikano Philippines Inc., owner of the Ikea brand franchise in the country, is urging customers who own the dark gray Åskstorm 40W USB charger to stop using it due to thermal burn and electric shock hazard caused by wear and tear.

In an advisory posted on the website of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Ikea also called on customers who own the charger to contact the retailer for a full refund.

“Safety is a top priority for Ikea and therefore we are recalling Åskstorm 40W USB charger dark gray due to thermal burn and electric shock hazard caused by wear and tear of the power cable,” the home furnishing retailer said.

Ikea said it develops its products using a “rigorous” risk assessment and testing program to make sure that the products adhere to applicable laws and standards on the markets where they are sold.

Despite this, the company said, “it has come to our attention that the power cable on the Åskstorm 40W USB charger dark gray may get damaged or broken, after being wrapped around a charger or bent back and forth after a long period of use.”

Ikea said the damaged cable may lead to thermal burns and electric shock.

The recalled charger can be identified by the model number ICPSW5-40-1 which is found on the label on its backside, according to the retailer.

With this, the company said the charger can be returned to any Ikea store for a full refund and that proof of purchase or receipt is not required.

Based on the home furnishing retailer’s website, the USB charger is the fifth item that was issued with product recall.

Last March 2023, the brand recalled the Blåvingad brand of fishing game due to a “potential” choking hazard. Ikea said the toy can potentially harm smaller children because it contains small objects.

In February 2023, the brand recalled one of its mirror products as it had been “unexpectedly falling.”

According to Ikea, it learned that some of the fittings that attach “Lettan” mirrors to the wall have been breaking. This has in turn led to some mirrors unexpectedly falling.

The company urged all customers who own such mirrors with date stamps before and including 2105 to stop using it and visit the store for product replacement free of charge.

According to Ikano Retail’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Annual Report, the Philippines contributed EUR144 million to the firm’s turnover, 28.3 percent higher than the figure recorded in FY 2022.

Image credits: www.ikea.com





