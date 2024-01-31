Holcim uses more waste as alternative fuels–exec

Cement manufacturer Holcim Philippines Inc. on Tuesday said it has reused over a million tons of qualified wastes into alternative fuels and raw materials for cement production in 2023.

Using wastes as alternative fuels and raw materials for cement production is aimed at accelerating decarbonization and circularity of its operations, according to the company.

In a statement, Holcim said the company’s plants co-processed 1.02 million tons of wastes as alternative fuels and raw materials, a 9-percent increase from 2022 to lessen the consumption of virgin natural resources and high-carbon traditional fuels in operations.

The initiative is aligned with the company’s sustainability commitment to produce essential building materials with less natural resources and lower carbon emissions by reusing waste from industries and communities.

Holcim Philippines President and CEO Horia Adrian said: “Our sustained effort to drive circularity in cement manufacturing is enabling us to more positively contribute to the country’s progress.”

“Through our co-processing operations, we are significantly reducing our environmental footprint in producing important building materials for development structures while helping the country in managing wastes.”

The company’s waste management unit Geocycle led efforts to grow partners looking for a sustainable solution to meet their Zero Waste goals.

Geocycle finished 2023 with 50 city and municipal government partners across the country from 35 the previous year as more communities sought ways to reduce wastes sent to landfills. It also welcomed more industrial partners in 2023 as manufacturers sought to find solutions for their plastic wastes in compliance with the Extended Producer Responsibility law.