GDP growth in Q4 falls short of govt target – PSA

The economy failed to attain its growth targets for 2023, according to the latest data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The country’s GDP grew 5.6 percent in the fourth quarter and the fullyear of 2023. The government’s target was set at 6 percent to 7 percent for last year.

On the production side, Agriculture, forestry, and fishing (AFF); Industry; and Services posted year-on-year growths in the fourth quarter of 2023 at 1.4 percent, 3.2 percent, and 7.4 percent, respectively.

For the full year of 2023, AFF, Industry, and Services also posted growths in 2023 at 1.2 percent, 3.6 percent, and 7.2 percent, respectively.

On the demand side, PSA data showed Household final consumption expenditure (HFCE) grew year-on-year by 5.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The data also showed Gross capital formation, and Imports of goods and services both posted annual growths of 11.2 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Government final consumption expenditure (GFCE) and Exports of goods and services posted annual declines of 1.8 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

For the whole 2023, HFCE grew by 5.6 percent; GFCE, 0.4 percent; Gross capital formation, 5.4 percent; Exports of goods and services, 1.3 percent; and Imports of goods and services, 1.6 percent.