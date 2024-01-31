Flat farm growth in Q4, full year 2023 flags need for reform

THE country’s farm sector posted flat growth in the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 in terms of value, according to the latest data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Local economists said the latest farm growth data points to the need to immediately invest in technology and put in place crucial reforms.

PSA data showed farm growth in terms of value was at 0.4 percent in 2023 and 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter of last year. Agriculture and Fisheries growth contracted 0.2 percent in the third quarter 2023 and 1 percent in the same quarter of 2022, while the sector declined 0.1 percent in 2022.

“[There is] much room to improve to boost growth this year. The new DA [Department of Agriculture] Secretary has his work cut out for him,” Ateneo Center for Research and Development (ACERD) Associate Director Ser Percival K. Peña-Reyes told BusinessMirror.

De La Salle University economist Maria Ella Oplas told this newspaper that efforts to prioritize technology investments needed for farming, particularly in harvesting crops such as rice, must be stepped up. She said up to now, harvests are done manually, thus less efficient.

Technology investments, said Oplas, are needed for combating pests that destroy crops. “I believe that if the government provide our farmers with access to such technology, we will see more improvement in rice production.”

She thinks the government must take strides in reviewing the Agri-Agra law. Oplas said the review should focus on the failure of banks to comply with lending requirements to farmers.

Farmers, Oplas said, have not been able to completely access forma credit facilities. Due to this, she said, farmers turn to informal credit sources “which can be very exploitative.”

Access to financing is crucial for farmers. Oplas recently went to Pangasinan where she found farmers to be “happy” since the government provided seedlings and cash transfer of P5,000 to them.

“Our caretaker who is a rice farmer [said] they earned additional 100 sacks during their last harvest, something that they didn’t enjoy before,” Oplas said. “That means the Marcos administration is serious towards its goal of rejuvenating our agri sector.”

Flat growth

Meanwhile, PSA said the flat growth was due to the growth in the value of crops, livestock, and poultry production. However, fisheries posted a decline in the value of production.

The value of agriculture and fisheries production amounted to P1.763 trillion in 2023 and P493.72 billion in the fourth quarter of last year.

Data showed crop production amounted to P1 trillion in 2023 and P290 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. It posted a growth of 0.7 percent in 2023 and 0.1 percent in the last quarter of last year.

In terms of livestock, it amounted to P263.374 billion last year and P72.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. Livestock grew 2.47 percent in 2023 and 2.7 percent in the last quarter of last year.

For poultry, the value of production at constant 2018 prices reached P262.028 billion last year and P67.65 billion and the fourth quarter of 2023.

PSA data showed crops accounted for 58.7 percent of the total value of production in agriculture and fisheries; livestock, 14.6 percent; poultry, 13.7 percent; and fisheries, 13 percent.

Image credits: PNA/Joan Bondoc





