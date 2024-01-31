Farewell, CNN Philippines: A great loss for the nation

Today is a sad day for Philippine journalism as we bid farewell to CNN Philippines, which will cease operations across all media platforms. The closure of CNN Philippines marks the end of an era for a media company that has served as a trusted source of news and information for the Filipino people. And we can’t help but reflect on the significant impact it has had on journalism, media plurality, and the quest for truth.

Since its launch in 2015 under a brand licensing agreement between Turner Broadcasting Corporation and Nine Media Network, a part of the ALC Group of Companies that was established by the late Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon Chua, CNN Philippines has been a beacon of reliable journalism, upholding the values of truth, accuracy, fairness, and accountability. Its dedicated team of journalists and staff members worked tirelessly to bring forth news stories that mattered; stories that shed light on the realities of the Filipino people. Their unwavering commitment to their craft has elevated CNN Philippines as an essential platform in the country’s media landscape.

The closure of CNN Philippines is not just the end of a newsroom; despite a separation package, 300 jobs were lost, impacting the lives of individuals, families, and communities. It is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by the media industry, especially in an era of rapidly evolving technology and an ever-changing media landscape. The huge financial losses sustained by the organization, despite their rigorous efforts to adapt and innovate, highlight the difficulties faced by media outlets in today’s world.

Beyond the immediate impact on the employees and their families, the closure of CNN Philippines raises questions about media plurality in the Philippines. The country has long struggled with press freedom, with journalists facing threats and harassment. This closure adds to the challenges faced by those who strive to shed light on the truth, hold power accountable, and provide a diverse range of perspectives to the Filipino people.

The Philippines ranks 132nd in the Reporters Without Borders’ World Press Freedom Index, a concerning position for a country that prides itself on vibrant media. The closure of CNN Philippines further emphasizes the need to protect and support independent journalism and uphold the principles of a free press. It is crucial for a healthy democracy to have a diverse range of media outlets that can provide different perspectives, foster public discourse, and hold those in power accountable.

A free press is an essential pillar of democracy, providing the public with the information they need to make informed decisions and fostering transparency and accountability in governance. The loss of CNN Philippines is a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by journalists and the need for continued support for their vital work.

As we say goodbye to CNN Philippines, we extend our gratitude to the dedicated team who, against all odds, worked tirelessly to bring us the news. We thank them for their commitment to truth and for their invaluable service to the Filipino people.

In an ever-changing environment, the Philippine media industry faces uncertainty. However, let us view this closure as a poignant reminder of the vital role a free press plays, the significance of upholding independent journalism, and the need for diverse media outlets. The legacy of CNN Philippines will not be forgotten, and we must continue to champion the values it stood for—truth, accuracy, fairness, and accountability.

Farewell, CNN Philippines. You will be missed, but your impact will resonate in the hearts and minds of the Filipino people for years to come.