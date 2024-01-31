`

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Eala beats Kazakhstan foe in ITF 03A tourney in India 

ALEXANDRA “ALEX” EALA blasted Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva, 6-3, 6-4, on Wednesday in the round of 32 competition of International Tennis Federation (ITF) 03A women’s tournament at court 3 at Indore, India. 

Eala, 18, the world’s No. 184, relied heavily on crushing forehands to best her foe to reach the round of 16 and meet 30-year-old veteran Ekaterina Yashina of Russia.

This is the first victory of Eala after winning a doubles title with Latvian partner Darja Semenistaja in the Women’s 50 Pune doubles competition final over Hungary’s Fanny Stollar and British Naiktha Bains, 7-6 (8), 6-3, also in India over the weekend. 

That victory also put Eala up to the women’s doubles ranking to 302nd from the previous 365th as released by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) while her women’s singles ranking improved to 184th from the previous 187th.

