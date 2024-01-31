DOXA Talent aiming to double recruitment amid rising SME demand for offshore manpower

SEEING more opportunities in workforce outsourcing due to the ensuing global manpower shortage, DOXA Talent, a leading offshoring solutions provider, is aiming to double its recruits from the Philippines to help its client-companies, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), expand their businesses and build global teams across multiple continents.

“Last year we grew by over 100 percent [in terms of the number of team members], and I expect this to grow by another 100 percent this year,” DOXA Talent Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Nilssen told reporters during their roundtable discussion during the kick off of their three-day conference called DOXACon in Makati City last January 17.

According to him, the company’s hires reached 750 in 2023 on the back of strong demand from growth sectors, such as business services, professional services, IT, and health care.

Another driving force for the rapid expansion of their talent pool since they have been locally operational for a couple of years is the heavy referral, as shown in their current net promoter scores of 81 and 72 from their clients and employees, respectively.

“So there is no plan for us to cut back. We are full throttle,” he said, while citing their goal to duplicate their growth performance by recruiting between 500 to 700 more talents for 2024.

The company is positive to achieve this given the current and future landscape of the labor market.

Based on the latest Korn Ferry study, there will be a human talent shortage of more than 85 million people worldwide by 2023, which, if left unaddressed, could lead to around $8.5 trillion in unrealized yearly revenues.

This holds true because a staggering 77 percent of employers globally now have the difficulty to find the right talents, per the recent report of international staffing firm ManpowerGroup.

The rise of hybrid work arrangement during the Covid-19 crisis, likewise, has continued post-pandemic, thus leading businesses to invest more in offshore talents to address the employment gap. Proof of which is the 83 percent of SMEs that outsourced services in 2023, and the trend will continue to do so in 2024.

“There are 30 million small businesses in the United States, and they are now looking for an opportunity to work with offshore talents,” Nilssen cited, for instance, in reference to the results of the survey of an American publication. “[It] did a survey of thousands and thousands of companies, and 77 percent of small businesses said they intend to move offshore. That’s a huge opportunity. So for us, we do not see anytime soon that there will be a slowdown for the appetite of the type of work we do that the customers deserve.”

To kickstart the year, DOXACon showcased its thought leadership, customer-friendly practices, and world-class employee experience through a series of learning sessions and activities. It started with guests joining a day of local community service and networking dinner.

Because DOXA continues to receive many applications from the Philippines, which for this year stand at 60,000, the firm launched during a conference-type session on the second day a new AI recruiting tool to process them. The affair concluded with an Amazing Race tech event for guests to explore landmarks along Bonifacio Global City in Taguig and a tropical-themed holiday party to cap off the night.

“Connection and career development are the two things that we’re focused at. This week [with the DOXACon] is all about the connection,” he said, while disclosing several promising plans in the pipeline. “We do have a small presence in Vietnam, primarily for software engineering purposes; Kenya; and then Colombia as well. We do want to have some near shore capabilities for some clients that need that…but our primary goal is to grow in the Philippines.”