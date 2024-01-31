Diaz-Naranjo reminding everyone Olympic slot not cast in stone yet

FUTURE hall of famer sports icon Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo — the country’s first Olympic gold winner — keeps reminding everyone that she’s not unshakable for a Paris Olympic slot in the women’s -59 kgs category with two more Olympic qualifiers down the stretch.

Despite ranking seventh overall in her current Olympics weight category, the 32-year-old Zamboanga City said she really needs to focus on one Olympic qualifying tournament in Phuket, Thailand to seal her fifth Olympic appearance this year in Paris.

“Immovable at No. 7? It’s not something like that. We cannot determine yet if I’m in or not since there are still continental Olympic qualifiers coming up around the world and several weightlifters are also in contention,” Diaz-Naranjo said.

Another thing is she won’t be competing in the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, which also serves as an Olympic qualification tournament that gives fellow weightlifter Erleen Ann Ando a chance to catch up.

“I will not be competing in the Asian Championships since I don’t need it. I have to focus on April last Olympic qualifying competition,” said Diaz-Naranjo, referring to the IWF World Cup tournament in Phuket, Thailand set from March 31 to April 11.

Diaz-Naranjo’s best lift of 224 kgs still stands at seventh in the Olympic ranking despite not finishing the clean and jerk in the Doha World Grand Prix II last December, resulting in her Did Not Finish but was able to lift 100 kgs in snatch.

For now, Diaz-Naranjo and the rest will wait for the outcome of weightlifters especially Ando in the Asian Championships. Ando, holding a 222 kgs best lift, remains out of the Olympic ranking unless she surpasses the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist’s 224 kgs in the last two competitions.

Not only Ando, but as well as the others around the world.

“I’m getting better now, getting stronger each day in Jala-Jala. So my focus for now is the tournament in Phuket and then will wait for the IWF announcement in May about who’s in at the Olympics,” Diaz-Naranjo said.

Diaz-Naranjo also said that her training would remain in Jala-Jala, Antipolo for her fifth Olympic qualification tournament in Thailand.

“Since it’s in Thailand, there’s no reason to train abroad. I will just stay here in Philippines.”

Meanwhile, two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Vanessa Sarno, Rosegie Ramos, Erleen Ann Ando, Lovely Inan and Rose Jean Ramos just arrived on Wednesday in Tashkent, Uzbekistan to compete in the Asian Championships slated from February 3 to 11.