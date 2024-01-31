Dance play on bullying fueled by students

A FULL-LENGTH play exploring the issues of teenage bullying, the value of self-empowerment, and resilience through the enchanting presence of mythical Philippine folklore creatures, Ada, Lundag sa Hiwaga will be staged beginning February 1, 2024.

Inspired by the fantasy novel Alice in Wonderland by distinguished English author and poet Lewis Carroll, the dance performance follows the story of high-school student Ada, who faces day-to-day intimidation from her once close friend Maggie after an incident during a seemingly innocent game.

Her life takes a positive turn after she stumbles upon a magical realm called Hiwaga, which is inhabited by mythological beings, such as bakunawa (serpent-like dragon), diwata (fairies), duwende (dwarfs) and kapre (tree demon).

The 90-minute production features the talent and skills of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Dance Program students, in collaboration with Creative Industries Management, Culture-Based Arts, Music Production, Production Design, and Theater Arts Programs undergrads.

It was written by Jay “BJ” Crisostomo IV, a Don Carlos Palanca Memorial awardee and artistic associate of staging company Langgam Performance Troupe. Direction is by Dance Program educators and industry experts Madonna Tinoy and Mycs Villoso.

The show is produced by Nina Anonas, Benilde dance chairman and accredited examiner of the training school Australian Conservatoire of Ballet (ACB). Choreography is by Tinoy, Villoso and Anonas. It is co-choreographed by Monica Gana, dance alumna and soloist of the first resident group of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Ballet Philippines.

Ada, Lundag sa Hiwaga will be on view from February 1 to February 3, 2024, with stagings at 1 pm and 6 pm at 5th Floor, Theater of the Benilde Design+Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo Street, Malate, Manila. Tickets are available at P600.

More information is available at www.facebook.com/benildearts.