‘Create More bill will erase vital reforms in Create law’

LOCAL economists have raised alarm bells over the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy (Create More) bill, saying this may only allow businesses to keep their incentives longer.

In a statement on Tuesday, Action for Economic Reforms (AER) said the Senate should protect the reforms legislated in the Create Act of 2021 and reject the Create More bill which is currently lodged in Congress. The bill was approved by the House Committee on Rules for plenary deliberations on Tuesday.

AER said the existing law provides that the President has the residual power to grant incentives to enterprises, but the President’s decisions are based on the criteria and recommendations of the Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB). This is no longer the case in the Create More bill.

“The administration is non-transparent for its real reason to amend CREATE: bending to the will of business chambers that want more incentives. These are unnecessary or redundant incentives,” AER said.

“If Congress and the Executive are bent on pushing for CREATE MORE, they must protect the core of the reform, which is granting rigorous, fair, and transparent fiscal incentives through the FIRB. Otherwise, CREATE MORE will mean creating more troubles,” it stressed.

AER said the inconsistencies between the Create Law’s provisions and its Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) as well as Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) revenue regulations and circulars.

These have been recognized by the Department of Finance (DOF) and lawmakers, thus the Create More bill. However, AER said addressing these discrepancies do not need the amendment of the law.

AER said clarifying the IRR and other issuances would be sufficient in addressing these inconsistencies. The economists said putting in place a data-driven tax administration system with features such as the digitalization of invoices (e-invoices) would address the issues with value-added tax (VAT) refunds.

“It is disheartening to see the DOF leadership and our legislators, who championed the FIRB when CREATE was first passed, essentially push for its decapitation,” AER said.

House hurdle

Earlier, the House Committee on Ways and Means finalized the proposed Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act (Create More), which sought to establish a 20-percent income tax rate for both domestic and foreign corporations under the enhanced deduction income tax regime.

House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Joey Sarte Salceda, who will sponsor the bill in the plenary, said the comprehensive changes aim to enhance fiscal and non-fiscal provisions under Title XIII of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997—addressing disparities, clarifying rules, and fostering a more competitive business environment.

According to Salceda, the bill seeks to enhance the fiscal and non-fiscal provisions under Title XIII of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended.

It will also reconcile dispa-rities between the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (Create) Act and its implementing rules and regulations while addressing the concerns about value-added tax (VAT) administration affecting registered export and domestic market enterprises.

The proposed Create More imposes a 20-percent income tax rate for both domestic and foreign corporations under the enhanced deduction income tax regime.