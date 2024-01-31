Better than thought: GDP Q3 growth estimate now 6%

THE economy’s performance in the third quarter of last year was better than initially estimated, prompting the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) to revise upward its preliminary growth estimates.

The PSA said third-quarter GDP growth was revised to 6 percent from the initial estimate of 5.9 percent on the back of revisions in the performance of manufacturing; financial and insurance activities; and accommodation and food service activities.

“[The revisions were] due to updated and availability of various data,” Officer-in-Charge, Assistant National Statistician Mark C. Pascasio told BusinessMirror. “All industries had revisions except public administration.”

Based on PSA data, the manufacturing sector’s growth was revised upward to 1.8 percent from the initial estimate of 1.7 percent. It accounted for 0.025 percentage points of the revisions for third- quarter growth.

The PSA also said the growth of financial and insurance activities was revised to 9.6 percent from 9.5 percent. This accounted for 0.019 percentage points of the revision in economic performance.

The data also showed accommodation and food service activities saw faster growth at 21 percent than the 20 percent that was initially expected. This accounted for 0.017 percentage points of the revision of third-quarter growth.

Meanwhile, the growth rate of the Gross National Income (GNI) in the third quarter of 2023 was maintained at 12.1 percent annually.

The annual growth of the Net Primary Income (NPI) from the Rest of the World was revised downward to 111.6 percent from 112.5 percent.

The PSA revises the GDP estimates based on an approved revision policy—PSA Board Resolution No. 1, Series of 2017-053—which is consistent with international standard practices on national accounts revisions.

