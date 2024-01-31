Ayala Land buildings get Edge certification

Areit Inc., the real estate investment trust of Ayala Land Inc., has received Edge Zero Carbon Certification for 8 office buildings comprising 354,000 square meters, making the two companies’ offices the largest certified portfolio in the Philippines.

The eight Areit buildings awarded with certification were Glorietta 1 and 2 Corporate Center, Solaris One, McKinley Exchange Corporate Center in Makati, Vertis North Corporate Centers 1, 2 and 3 in Quezon City and The 30th Corporate Center in Pasig.

The companies secured the certification on account of a 45.33 percent improvement in energy efficiency, 49.07 percent in water and 61.88 percent in embodied carbon material reduction, the companies said.

“Our commitment to Edge Zero carbon is a testament to the value we see in developing environmentally- conscious developments to ensure a more sustainable future for the country,” Mariana Zobel de Ayala, Ayala Land’s senior vice president and group head for leasing and hospitality, said.

Edge stands for Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies. It is an international green building certification and an innovation of the International Finance Corp. (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group.

Edge Zero Carbon is the highest level of certification granted to properties that have neutralized their carbon emissions through renewable energy use. It requires a minimum of 40 percent energy savings and 20 percent savings in water and embodied carbon in materials compared to the base case.

Last September, Ayala Land and Areit signed a memorandum of understanding with the IFC to solidify their commitment to accelerating the transition to net zero.

Under this agreement, the two companies aim to achieve Edge Zero Carbon across 1.5 million square meters of office space by 2025, establishing the Philippines’ largest Edge Zero Carbon office portfolio.

“We commend Ayala Land and Areit on its latest Edge Zero Carbon certification, the highest level for Edge. This is a clear example of successfully translating climate ambitions into action and we look forward to seeing the rest of their office portfolio certified,” Jean-Marc Arbogast, IFC country manager, said.

The two companies have shifted 88 percent of their office portfolio to renewable energy, equivalent to 1.2 million square meters of gross leasing space, enabling their office locators to attain their environment, social and governance objectives.