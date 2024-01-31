Asian Land at 30: Improving more lives with strategic expansion plans

In 1994, Amando M. Buhain, a former mayor of Plaridel, Bulacan, established Asian Land Strategies Corporation, a real estate company based in Bulacan. Since then, Asian Land has been developing communities and building homes all over the province.

Led and powered by a strong dynamic team who operates under solid corporate ideals, Asian Land puts immense value in helping its customers improve their lives by achieving their lifetime dream of owning a home that will be cherished by generations to come.

Thirty years later, and now under the leadership of Buhain’s five grandchildren, Asian Land is ready to venture out of Bulacan and expand its reach in order to fulfill the dreams of even more Filipinos.

“We have acquired several properties outside of Bulacan. Eventually stepping out of our company’s comfort zone has always been part of the company’s growth plan. We have been getting ready for this step for years,” said Pia Marie Isabelle B. Madrid, Asian Land’s Chief Operating Officer.

World-class communities





Casa Natalia



Casa Natalia model bedroom



Casa Alessa

AS it celebrates its 30th year in existence, Asian Land has acquired parcels of land in Tarlac and Cavite to increase the awareness of Filipinos about the company and that it is prepared to build world-class communities that will provide shelter for the Filipino people.

And who better to bring Asian Land to the next chapter than Buhain’s five grandchildren who have combined their expertise to help run the company. Pia was the first grandchild to join the company and is now the COO.

“I’ve always been keen on joining the company, so I did right after getting my undergraduate degree. I’ve seen how my Lolo has been able to change lives by providing work, housing and fostering a growing community in Bulacan. I have always found that inspiring,” she said.

“I enjoy spearheading projects. I enjoy the project planning and seeing plans and sketches slowly coming to life is one of my life’s joys,” Pia added.

Finance matters



Javier Felipe “Jacky” Quintos, Asian Land Chief Executive Officer

TAKING charge of the finance side is Pia’s cousin Celine Angelica “Gianne” B. Gonzales who is Asian Land’s Chief Finance Officer. Gianne recalled that while her lolo grew older, he wanted his family to be part of Asian Land.

Since Buhain’s daughters were involved in another business, Buhain focused his efforts on recruiting his grandchildren to help him run the business.

“After the initial group of apos completed their college education, we individually began join the company. As the second apo to work, it was there that I witnessed Lolo’s passion for helping people realize their dream homes.” she said.

She added that each of the grandchildren were given positions based on their individual strengths and the needs of the organization at that time.

“At present, the apos are thriving in their respective teams. All improvements and innovations are made for the betterment of the company,” Gianne added.

Felyne Angeli “Inggy” B. Gonzales is the Corporate Planning and Business Analysis Manager while Lia Marie Jobelle B. Madrid serves as Asian Land’s Corporate Communications Manager.

Management trainee

LIA related that she initially started out as a legal assistant of the company and later went through the Management Trainee program. It was during this time that she immersed herself in various departments where she gained valuable insights into the different facets of the business.

“When a staff member went on maternity leave, I assumed her role, realizing the need for enhanced customer relations and after-sales service. This realization led to the inception of our Client Care system and I assumed the role of department head for Corporate Communications, a role I felt perfectly aligned with my talents and capabilities,” Lia recalled.

The only thorn among the roses is Raphael Matthew “Matt” B. Gonzales who is the Emerging Technologies’ Research and Integration Manager.

“My grandfather’s dream is for us, his grandchildren, to continue what he built. Our positions were determined based on our interests and what field we chose to specialize in. As I graduated and earned my license as a Civil Engineer, I believed that I could be of use in our Engineering Department,” Matt said.

Management committee



The Management Committee with partner contractors.

THE cousins took over the business in 2015 and to help them run it, they established a Management Committee to help govern the business. External executives were hired in an effort to bring professionalism to the company and that included hiring Jacky Quintos as Asian Land’s Chief Executive Officer.

The end results of working with a ManCom “are collaborative decisions to resolve concerns rather than individual ones. The group consistently finds solutions that benefit both sides.”

“I would like to think that my Lolo and I have the same type of management style, the type that puts people first and foremost. It’s a management style that makes sure that everyone in the company is on the same page, working on the same ultimate goal,” Pia said.

Value of money housing

NOW that Asian Land has decided to expand its reach, Inggy assured future homeowners that the company prides itself for its value of money housing.

“The offerings of Asian Land are reasonably priced but of very high quality. We would like to ensure future homeowners that they are not only buying a house; they are joining a community,” Inggy said.

Lia and Matt added that they are confident with the quality of their houses and that they live by their saying “honest housing and honest people.”

“We take pride in the tangible realization of our commitments of ‘Improving Lives’ and ‘Honest Housing.’ Beyond mere words, these ideals have manifested over the years. We guarantee the structural integrity and architectural excellence of our homes, prioritizing the safety and comfort of all residing families,” Lia said.

“In addition, we try to maintain a standard of service that is of the highest quality and continually adapt to meet the evolving expectations of our homeowners, ensuring that their investments span through generations and that they experience the quality of life they deserve,” she added.

Celebration of thanks



The employees of Asian Land gathered at Taal Vista Hotel to celebrate the company’s 30th anniversary

TO celebrate their 30th anniversary, Asian Land transported bus loads of employees and sales executives to Taal Vista Hotel in Tagaytay City. The cousins agree that the company would not be able to reach this milestone if it were not for the dedication and hard work of their Asianderas and Asianderos, the monikers they have adopted for their employees.

“I strongly believe that the people are the key to Asian Land’s success and longevity. We are in a reciprocal relationship where there is a mutual exchange of support, care and love. As the company continues to grow, we want them to be a part of it. Improving lives involves not just our clients but also the people as well.” Gianne said.

Lia added that Asian Land’s 30-year journey is deeply rooted in the heart and soul of their people.

“I grew up seeing these devoted individuals work for Asian Land. Their commitment became the cornerstone when faced with the daunting task of carrying on our grandfather’s legacy. It was a big shoe to fill but their unwavering support, loyalty and faith in us not only helped fill the gaps but binded us as a company and formed a profound connection that goes beyond business. I am immensely grateful for the genuine love and dedication our team brings to Asian Land which helped in its enduring success,” she said.

Together with the Asianderos, Asianderas and the relationships that have been built over the years, Pia said Asian Land is ready to face the next chapter because of the preparations that have been made.

“The secret to success is preparation. A lot of thought and research goes into every detail during planning, meticulous execution of those plans and being ready for any curveballs that might come our way is equally important. Success is longevity. It is going steady, strong, far and long,” Pia said.

Amando M. Buhain, Founder, Asian Land Strategies Corporation

Amando M. Buhain

Amando M. Buhain, who was fondly called “Mading,” was born in Plaridel, Bulacan on December 13, 1934. He is the fifth of seven children of Quintino Marcelino Buhain and Asuncion Flores Manahan. His father died when he was very young, forcing him to work hard in order to reach his dreams.

He managed to juggle his time between working and studying and graduated with a commerce degree from the Far Eastern University. He also finished a Master’s Degree in Business Administration at the Ateneo de Manila Graduate School.

On September 19, 1959, he married Cecilia Campana with whom he has three daughters- Ma. Cecilia, Carolyn and Consuelo Marie.

At the tender age of 25, Mading opened the first bank in Plaridel. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas recognized his efforts at running his own bank and sent him abroad to study the best practices there. When he returned to Bulacan, he was elected Director of the Rural Bankers Association of the Philippines and as president of the Bulacan Federation of Rural Banks.

In 1971, Mading decided to try his hand in politics because he wanted to do more for the town of Plaridel. He was elected mayor that year and held the position for 14 years.

In 1994, Mading started Asian Land Strategies Corporation whose mission was to provide opportunities for the enhancement of people’s lives through developing world-class communities. The company’s vision is to be a company committed to develop prime communities with world-class services and amenities to shelter the Filipino. He was the Chairman of Asian Land.

He was also a Director of Philippine National Railways which is the midst of fixing the country’s railway system so that transportation costs can be lowered.