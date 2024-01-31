A first in the Philippines: An immersive adventure into French Impressionism

CREATED and produced by Grande Experiences, and presented by the Bonifacio Art Foundation Inc. together with Del Monte Philippines, Monet & Friends Alive is a multi-sensory experience to entertain the whole family. The French Impressionists’ works have been displayed and enjoyed worldwide for more than 150 years—but never like this.

After bringing to life the vibrant world of Van Gogh, BGC Arts Center invites Filipinos to discover French Impressionism in the new world-class immersive experience of Monet & Friends Alive. For the very first time in the Philippines, visitors can indulge their senses with the sights and sounds of 19th-century Europe as seen through the eyes of Claude Monet and other Impressionist painters.

Monet & Friends Alive, an immersive adventure into French Impressionism, is a large-scale arts and entertainment experience that delves into the mesmerizing world of Impressionism. The digital spectacular opens on January 31, 2024 for a strictly limited season at the BGC Arts Center, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

The Impressionists’ depictions of modernity, movement, light and shadow have been admired and emulated by generations of artists. Over 150 years later, the Grande Experiences creative team uses immersive technology to bring art to life through an incredible application of light that even the artists themselves could not have envisaged.

Set to a powerful classical score and showcasing the full breadth of the Impressionist movement, a stunning display of iconic, inspirational images surround the visitor as they get lost in the vibrant colors and intricate details of the Impressionists’ works.

Breathtaking paintings are projected at an enormous scale, illuminating the bold brushstrokes of Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas and many more. In a rich, dynamic display of light, color, sound and fragrance, the masterpieces of the Impressionists come to life. Visitors also have the chance to examine the Impressionists’ sources of inspiration via photographs and video displayed alongside their works.

Adults and children alike will forge their own paths and find their own meaning as they wander through the galleries, exploring hidden nooks, viewing artworks from new angles and discovering unique perspectives. But for many, the greatest pleasure lies in simply standing still, indulging the senses as waves of sights and sounds, intense and beautiful, wash over them.

More information, visit www.bgcartscenter.org/mfa.