Year of Wooden Dragon lucky for BBM–geomancer

PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will be able to generate a number of diplomatic alliances and attract investments in the Year of the Wooden Dragon, which begins on February 10, 2024.

That’s according to master geomancer Joseph Chau, who pointed out that Marcos Jr., otherwise known as “BBM,” was born in the Year of the Rooster (1957). “Roosters are the most compatible with the dragon this year,” said Chau, speaking from Hong Kong at a press briefing at Marco Polo Ortigas. “Your President has two lucky stars—the Emperor Star and Empress Star—that means he is very powerful. For the country to become one of the strongest in Southeast Asia, he must listen well to his advisors or consultants, like his Cabinet, and think over their recommendations well before he acts.”

It will be a “very productive and prosperous year,” for Roosters and that “many doors are opened for them,” as he cited the leaders of other countries wanting to make friends with Marcos Jr. Chau also suggested that the water fountain in the southwestern side of Malacanãng be kept open and running “24/7” to sustain the country’s luck. Other Roosters include Marcos Jr.’s Special Assistant for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go and LT Group President Lucio Tan III.

This year, the Philippines will have an unstable financial situation “from time to time.” Chau said: “Merchants should change their traditional strategy in doing business, and be flexible to cope with the sudden change and adapt to the local situation.”

Businesses that will flourish are construction, real estate, information technology, telecommunications, and restaurants. Those that will be “a little weak and full of challenge” are banking, tourism, hotels, trading, logistics, transportation, garment, furniture and Chinese herbs.

The lucky ones

PIGS (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019) are the luckiest among the 12 Chinese zodiac signs this year, said Chau, as they have both the Emperor and Empress star shining on them as well. There will be an opportunity for work promotion so Pigs should make “good use of this chance to spread their talents and strike while the iron is hot. Money luck is pretty good.”

RATS (1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020), like business tycoons Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala and Enrique K. Razon, are partly allied with the Dragon this year. “They have a Commander lucky star that shines bright, so work progress is smooth sailing,” said Chau. “They are able to solve all the tough challenges without many difficulties.” However, Rats also have to “keep a low profile and maintain good relationships with others to avoid jealousy and backstabbing.”

DRAGONs (1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024) have a 50-50 chance to be lucky and unlucky. “Their career luck is under great pressure,” said Chau. But because they have a “Sui Ka” lucky star, “they can change their bad luck into good fortune,” he pointed out. Dragons, which include Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Gov. Eli Remolona, and newly appointed Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, must “work more, and talk less as money luck for them is easy come and easy go.”

Although OXEN (1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2019) have a “broken relationship” with the Dragon this year, they are graced by three lucky stars: Heavenly Virtue, Grace star, and the Noble star. “This means they are able to change their bad luck into good fortune,” said Chau. “Money luck is prosperous with money rolling in.”

Greatly improved luck

TIGERS (1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974. 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022) will have a “busy and changing year,” with Traveling Lucky Star shining bright on them. “They will have many chances to go around and visit their clients.” Tigers, like BDO Chair Teresita Sy Coson, “have to work hard for the survival of their business,” with their Wealth Star in their corner, their money luck is excellent this year. “So the work will be bitter at first and sweet later.”

With four luck stars shining on them this year, the business and career of SNAKES (1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013), will be smooth sailing this year. “Take this good opportunity to strengthen your talents and business, striking when the iron is hot,” Chau advises. Those those who work in an office should “be humble enough and not show too much of their abilities, to avoid getting attacked by jealous people.”

The luck of MONKEYS (1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016) this year are greatly improved as they are “partly allied with the Dragon.” Although their money luck is good, it will be a case of “easy come, easy go.” Chau advises Monkeys like Yuchengo Group of Companies president Helen Yuchengo Dee, “to pay special attention when signing contracts,” as there is a “court case unlucky star” present.

Not so lucky this year are those born in the Year of the Horse (1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014), Rabbit (1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023), the Goat (1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015), and the Dog (1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018).

Image credits: Philippine Postal Corporation





