Union Bank plans stock rights offer as income drops

ABOITIZ-led Union Bank of the Philippines is set to raise some P10 billion in its stock rights offering while reporting a drop in its income last year.

The bank said it is offering its stock rights offer to all existing stockholders, net proceeds of which will be used to fund the capital infusion to UnionDigital, projected retail loan availments, and for general corporate purposes.

The company said its income last year fell to P9.2 billion, a drop of 26 percent from the previous year’s P12.53 billion. Union Bank’s net income dropped despite net revenues increasing by 36 percent to P71 billion from the previous year’s P50.24 billion.

Topline revenues posted robust growth driven by a strong consumer business, higher margins, and customer transaction fees, according to the lender. The bank’s bottom line, however, was affected by integration costs related to the Citi consumer business acquisition, the bank said.

“We have surpassed our customer growth targets. Our customer base is now close to 14 million. The strategic shift towards a more predictable, recurring income model has proven successful, reflected in our above-industry net interest margins and fees as a proportion of our balance sheet size. Our overall profitability, however, was affected by front-loaded costs incurred in the integration of new businesses,” Manuel R. Lozano, the company’s CFO, said.

Lozano said the company is temporarily carrying the cost of running on two systems.

“We are paying Citi a fee to support the business on their platform while we develop and fully transition all ex-Citi retail customers to our own system. These investments are necessary to ensure the sustainability of our consumer business growth moving forward,” he said.

Edwin R. Bautista, the bank’s president and CEO, said the acquired Citi consumer business has surpassed expectations, while UnionDigital attained profitability throughout its first full year of operations.

“We are experiencing early returns on these strategic investments, with leading indicators pointing towards a sustained increase in transactions over time. This is evidenced by a growing individual depositor base, an uptick in new-to-bank credit cards, record-breaking downloads of our mobile app, and net promoter scores that surpass industry standards. Our commitment extends to completing the seamless integration of these new businesses this year. Immediately after, you will see a stronger and more profitable UnionBank,” Bautista said.

The bank said its net interest margin went up to 5.5 percent from 4.8 percent last year.

This resulted to net interest income reaching P52 billion or 34 percent higher year- on-year. The higher margin is attributable to the remarkable growth in consumer lending.

The bank’s consumer loans now account for 58 percent of total loan portfolio, which is diversified across credit cards, mortgage loans, personal and salary loans and vehicle loans. Non-interest income was up by 41 percent to P19 billion, with fee-based income higher by 54 percent to P10 billion. The growth in fees was a result of the growing customer transactions such as bills payments, funds transfers, interchange, and other card-related fees.

Operating expenses were up by 43 percent to P45 billion on account of the full-year impact of the acquired Citi consumer business and UnionDigital.

The company also declared cash dividend of P0.80 per common share in favor of all stockholders of the bank, payable from the available unrestricted retained earnings of the bank as of December 31.

The record date for stockholders entitled to the cash dividend is February 13, and payment date is set on February 20.