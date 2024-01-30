Tonight’s the night for coach Victolero

WHEN you are up 21 points and then end up losing the game, something’s wrong somewhere. A “major, major” defect as Venus the beauty queen would put it.

I refer to Magnolia dropping Game Three last Sunday in bowing to Phoenix in their ongoing best-of-five semifinal series in the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup.

Indeed, it was a “major, major” lapse as it meant allowing Phoenix to live another day. A Magnolia win would have pushed the Hotshots to the Finals.

Instead, Phoenix rising from the rubble reduced Magnolia’s 2-0 lead to 2-1 in a stinging stinker that unmasked not just a minor leak in the Hotshots’ back pocket but a major crack in their armor.

To absorb a 103-85 licking after being up 21 points should not be treated as just a nightmare but a trauma with ego-smashing effects as well.

I don’t know if Magnolia coach Chito Victolero can recover that fast as to bounce back with grit when he steers his boys on Wednesday against a momentum-powered Phoenix.

Yes, there is that saying that says, “it’s just one game.” A hiccup.

But still, a hiccup is a hiccup is a hiccup.

It could grow into a gaping glitch with gargantuan consequences if not handled properly, if not put right in the proper context of things.

I’d dare say, therefore, that Wednesday’s Game Four would naturally be Victolero’s victory game. It should be his to savor.

Win it and it’d amount to more than a consuming vindication of Victolero’s Game 3 debacle.

But, hey, lose it, man, and the series could signal the end of the series for your Hotshots. A Game Five would be like seeing an inexorable walk of triumph on the red carpet for the Fuel Masters.

For, surely, Phoenix coach Jamike Jarin will ride on the crest of a Game Four win, not missing a beat on an opportunity that could be so golden it would glitter like the Big Dipper in the midnight sky.

And so, to Victolero, devise the formula to protect a 21-point lead and the like or, better yet, learn your lessons well from that Game Three collapse if you wish a title showdown with San Miguel Beer to happen.

By all means, win it tonight. Otherwise, a precipice awaits you in Game Five.

