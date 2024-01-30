Think tank sees PHL’s Q4 growth at a mere 4.9%

THE Philippine economy may have posted lackluster growth in the last quarter of 2023 on the back of a weak global economy, according to Moody’s Analytics.

In its economic preview for Asia Pacific economies this week, Moody’s Analytics said the Philippine economy may have posted a growth of only 4.9 percent in the October to December 2023 period.

This is slower than the 5.9 percent in the third quarter but slightly better than the 4.3 percent posted in the second quarter. This is also lower than the expectations of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

“Higher spending by public agencies as the year closed will lend support, but a softening global economy will put a lid on private investment and trade,” Moody’s Analytics said.

Data from the BSP earlier showed foreign direct investment (FDI) contracted 29.6 percent in October while net FDI inflows for the period January-October 2023 declined 17.5 percent. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/11/bsp-double-digit-dips-hit-october-10-month-fdi-flow/).

In terms of trade, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data showed the country failed to meet its export and import targets in 2023.

The PSA data showed exports contracted 7.6 percent to $73.52 billion while imports declined 8.2 percent to $125.95 billion in 2023. (Story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/26/psa-data-phl-badly-missed-2023-merchandise-trade-goals/).

However, Moody’s Analytics expects these to be offset by strong consumption spending, which will benefit from the slowdown in inflation to 3.9 percent in December 2023.

The BSP expects inflation to slow further in 2024 due to high base effects. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/29/rate-hike-hinges-on-faster-growth-in-q4/).

“In the Philippines, improving private consumption amid fading inflation, a tight labor market, and robust remittances should support economic growth of 4.9 percent year over year,” Moody’s Analytics said.

Business outlook

Oxford Economics said based on the results of its Global Business Sentiment Index, businesses expect global growth to remain stable in 2024.

Based on their latest index estimates, businesses’ mean expectation is for annual global growth to remain within the 2.2-2.4 percent range in 2024.

These businesses have also revised their estimates for world GDP growth upward in early 2024.

The mean expectation for growth in the first quarter has risen to 2.4 percent, up 0.7 percentage points (ppts) since October 2023.

Oxford Economics also said the mean expectation for annual growth in the fourth quarter of 2024 is now 2.3 percent. This is the highest year-ahead expectation since April 2022, but still 0.4 ppts below the average pace of growth over the past decade.