The best Hanabishi appliances to invest in this 2024

The new year is the perfect time to reassess priorities and set new goals. It’s also the best time to upgrade the appliances that shape our lives.

“Investing in good products is also a commitment to making our lives less stressful and more comfortable. It helps us find the time to spend with loved ones and pursue our passions,” said Cherish Ong-Chua, VP for Marketing and Finance of Hanabishi Appliances.

Hanabishi offers a wealth of options that can help you simplify tasks and streamline your daily chores this 2024.

The brand’s newest cooking appliance, the Hanabishi Gas Range HGR50CM3G1E, for example, is a great addition to any kitchen with its sleek black outer appearance. It has three gas burners (seal burners) and one electrical hot plate, a rotisserie, and oven grill — making cooking various dishes simpler and time-saving. Its features also include a mechanical control, oven flame failure protection, electric ignition, and lamp.

The Hanabishi Aesthetic White Multi-Function Cooker 3L HMC300WHT is also a good cooking appliance to invest in. One of the brand’s top-trending appliances, it is easy to operate and can fit in both large kitchens and smaller dorm spaces. It has a 3-liter capacity with a non-stick cooking pot and stainless steel streamer. Its features include a two-heat setting, overheat protection function, and pilot light indicator.

If you’re looking to replace your old microwave oven, the Hanabishi Digital Microwave Oven HMOMBD is a good option to consider. It is available in three capacities — 20, 25, and 31 liters, and has 10 power levels. It comes with a defrost setting and a glass turntable and has an easy pullout handle.

Another top-trending appliance is the Hanabishi Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Cyclonic HEPA Filtration System HVC50E, which is available in red and blue. If you’re looking for a device that would help you clean various floor surfaces and your ceiling, too, this is a good appliance to have. It has a 3-in-1 cleaning function, two-speed control, cyclonic HEPA filtration system, high efficiency motor, and six LED brush lamps. It comes with a wall-mount for practical vacuum cleaner storage.

