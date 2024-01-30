`

Today’s front page, Sunday, January 28, 2024

a1 front sunday 012824

TeaM Energy awarded for business communication excellence 

image001 (5)
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2
  • sm sundat market 728 90
  • sining filipina digital ad 728 x 90 px version 2
  • sotogrande davao web banner w 728px x h 90px business mirror

TeaM Energy receives two Quill Awards of Merit from the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) during the recently concluded IABC Quill Awards. 

Recognizing excellence in communication, the awards highlight TeaM Energy’s 2023 calendar series which features the company’s dedication to corporate social responsibility and sustainable practices; and TeaM Energy’s compelling short documentary on its water system installation project in waterless communities in Pagbilao, Quezon. 

These programs are a testament to the power firm’s commitment to sustainability, environmental conservation, and community development. Receiving the awards are Caros Roxas and Angela Rebueno, External Affairs Associates of TeaM Energy.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • pacific cross businessmirror ad placement 01 medical 2024 01 (january 23)
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)

Know more