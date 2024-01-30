TeaM Energy awarded for business communication excellence 

TeaM Energy receives two Quill Awards of Merit from the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) during the recently concluded IABC Quill Awards.

Recognizing excellence in communication, the awards highlight TeaM Energy’s 2023 calendar series which features the company’s dedication to corporate social responsibility and sustainable practices; and TeaM Energy’s compelling short documentary on its water system installation project in waterless communities in Pagbilao, Quezon.

These programs are a testament to the power firm’s commitment to sustainability, environmental conservation, and community development. Receiving the awards are Caros Roxas and Angela Rebueno, External Affairs Associates of TeaM Energy.