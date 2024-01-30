Taylor Swift greets Super Bowl-bound Travis Kelce with a kiss after Chiefs win the AFC title game

BALTIMORE—Taylor Swift gave Travis Kelce a short peck and embraced him with a big hug after he and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens to advance to the Super Bowl, and then the two locked lips with a smooch seen around the football world.

Sealed with a kiss, Swift now might be Las Vegas bound to cheer on her boyfriend as he and the Chiefs seek back-to-back titles… “Ready For It”?

Swift, almost certainly the biggest star on the planet whose romance with Kelce became one of the prominent stories this NFL season, was front and center throughout the Chiefs’ 17-10 victory in the AFC championship game and their celebration afterward.

Before accepting the Lamar Hunt Trophy for the fourth time in five years, coach Andy Reid, standing on stage, found Swift in the crowd and pointed at her. Swift pointed back.

She and Kelce walked arm and arm around the field afterward, long after many of his teammates had gone to the locker room. Kelce asked where his brother Jason was, and Swift stepped away for them to have a moment.

Jason Kelce, also a Super Bowl champion and an All-Pro center with the Philadelphia Eagles who lost to the Chiefs in last year’s Super Bowl, hugged Travis and told him to finish the job again. Travis asked Jason, who stole the show last week in Buffalo by celebrating the Chiefs’ win shirtless in the cold, if he was going to keep his shirt on this time.

Travis Kelce never made it to speak to reporters afterward. Swift was clearly a bigger priority for him.

The only thing that endangers Swift being at Allegiant Stadium when the Chiefs face either the San Francisco 49ers or Detroit Lions in the Super Bowl on February 11 is her Eras Tour schedule. She has concerts set for Tokyo on February 9 and February 10, but the time difference would allow her to be on hand for the game. AP

