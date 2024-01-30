Survey: Investors confident of market rebound in 2024

INVESTORS are becoming more confident of a rebound in the market this year, according to a survey conducted by online stockbroker COL Financial Group Inc.

Marvin Fausto, COL’s investment management president, said the stockbroker’s quarterly survey among investors showed a continuing increase in optimism since the first quarter of last year.

“Less and less people are now pessimistic,” Fausto said.

This is despite investors sharing concern about the potential escalation of geopolitical tensions and a resurgence of inflation.

“We’ve seen that inflation has been on the trend downwards, but they’re worried that El Niño and other risks could come into play. Maybe geopolitical wars as well may also affect inflation,” he said.

April Lynn Tan, COL’s chief equity strategist, meanwhile, said local stocks could finally enter a bull market this year as the outlook for economic growth improves with stocks being cheap and under-owned.

Tan said inflation and interest rates may have already peaked, potentially spurring consumer and investment spending unlike last year.

She also said government spending is likely to increase at a faster pace this year. COL sees the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) hitting between 7,100 and 7,500, with the base case scenario assuming an earnings per share growth of 10 percent.

“However, the major risk facing local stocks is contagion coming from the possibility that the US would suffer from a hard landing or recession and a bear market. When recessions and bear markets happened in the past, the Philippines always suffered from contagion,” Tan said.

She advised investors to focus on more defensive stocks which are more resilient to economic downturns and those that provide income through cash dividends, while pooling a war chest for ready deployment when opportunities for bargain hunting arise.

“It would be wise for investors to keep some cash so they can capitalize on opportunities to buy stocks at even cheaper prices in case they are sold down indiscriminately because of contagion.”

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





