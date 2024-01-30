Samsung Philippines joins the ENHYPEN World Tour ‘FATE’ in New Clark City with the Galaxy S24 series

Get the chance to win autographed ENHYPEN shirts through exciting giveaways!

Calling all ENGENEs! Make your ENHYPEN World Tour experience truly epic as Samsung Philippines is partnering with global K-pop powerhouse ENHYPEN for its latest Galaxy S24 series.

This collaboration marks the phenomenal synergy of Samsung and the Hallyu wave, bringing to life the company’s vision to be the ultimate partner of K-pop stans all over the country. From today’s chart-toppers to tomorrow’s rising stars, Samsung keeps the K-pop vibe alive and fuels the global fandom with the hottest artists, cutting-edge mobile experiences and exclusive events and promos that allow you to express your love for your K-pop idols and connect with fellow fans.

As the exclusive partner of the ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR ‘FATE’ IN NEW CLARK CITY on February 3, Samsung Philippines is letting ENGENEs in on the epicness with fresh concert content shot on location #withGalaxy, and an exciting booth activation on the concert grounds. Be sure to stay tuned to the Samsung PH social channels for more information.

ENGENEs in the Philippines are also in luck as Samsung is giving epic chances to win autographed ENHYPEN shirts with these exciting contests.

First, keep your eyes peeled for Samsung PH’s social media giveaway post on X and Facebook and comment using the hashtags #SamsungPHxENHYPEN, #GalaxyxENHYPEN, and #GalaxyS24 until February 3, 2024, for a chance to be one of five winners.

Alternatively, you can pre-order any of the Galaxy S24 series at the Galaxy AI Pop-up Store at C1 Park, Bonifacio High Street, Bonifacio Global City from January 31 to February 6. Be sure to post a photo at the event with the hashtags #SamsungPHxENHYPEN, #GalaxyxENHYPEN, and #GalaxyS24 to get a shot at the raffle draw. 15 lucky winners will be chosen.

Galaxy S24 Series: The Ultimate Concert Phone

With the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung is setting the stage for a whole new concert experience with the ultimate concert phone, which features AI capabilities that allow you to capture and relive your epic K-pop experiences.

Anywhere on the concert grounds is a perfect view with Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Quad Tele System, with a new 5x optical zoom lens, which works with the 50MP sensor to enable optical-quality performance at zoom levels from 2x, 3x, 5x to 10x magnification thanks to Adaptive Pixel Sensor. Images also show crystal clear results at 100x with enhanced digital zoom.

Low light in stadiums? Not a problem! With upgraded Nightography capabilities, photos and videos shot on Galaxy S24 Space Zoom are brilliant in any condition, even when zoomed in. Capture more light in dim conditions with Galaxy S24 Ultra’s larger pixel size. Blur is reduced on Galaxy S24 Ultra with wider optical image stabilizer (OIS) angles and enhanced hand-shake compensation.

Fancams are more epic just like that as both front and rear cameras are equipped with Dedicated ISP Block for noise reduction, and Galaxy S24 analyzes gyro information to distinguish between the filmer’s movement and the subject’s. This allows more effective noise removal and clear videos in the dark, even from far away.

After capturing great shots of your idols, innovative Galaxy AI editing tools even enable simple edits like erase, re-compose, and remaster to make these photos even more memorable. For easier and more efficient optimizations, Edit Suggestion uses Galaxy AI to suggest perfectly suitable tweaks for each photo. Meanwhile Generative Edit can fill in parts of an image background with generative AI. You can also remove objects or people or adjust crooked photos and AI will fill in the borders and missing pixels to perfectly blend the background in its original spot.

The fun doesn’t stop at the end of the night. Relive and replay every moment with visuals that are more vibrant and captivating on the brightest Galaxy display ever. Galaxy S24 reaches 2,600nit peak brightness and delivers improved outdoor visibility with Vision Booster making viewing experience on the Galaxy S24+’s 6.7-inch and Galaxy S24’s 6.2-inch displays even better.

All this in a super stylish package perfect for your concert outfits as the Galaxy S24 series comes in Earth mineral-inspired color tone. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, which comes in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow, is also the first-ever Galaxy phone to feature a titanium frame and a significantly thinner body for a more comfortable grip. The Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 have four colors to choose from – Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow. All three models will come with additional colors available at the Samsung e-store.

Don’t miss this epic chance to experience ENHYPEN in an all-new way with the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Join in on the exciting contests and check out the amazing pre-order offers available for Galaxy S24 and S24+ at https://www.samsung.com/ph/smartphones/galaxy-s24/buy and the Galaxy S24 Ultra at https://www.samsung.com/ph/smartphones/galaxy-s24-ultra/buy until Feb. 6, 2024.

