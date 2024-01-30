Resiliency of financial plans

WE tend to think of financial plans as a static one-and-done blueprint to manage and improve our finances that we can take our hands off once finalized and implemented. On the contrary, we can safely assume that the original financial plan that we have made will change as we go along with our lives. These changes may be planned such as change of preferences or lifestyle however some changes could also be unexpected and not planned for.

This is where the resiliency of a financial plan comes into play and will make financial setbacks more bearable.

How can a household enhance the resiliency of a financial plan? The two most common strategies would be to increase the emergency fund and to have appropriate insurance coverage.

For the emergency fund, it is important to have information on the nondiscretionary expenses (expenses for needs) of the household and to have provision for 6-months’ worth of nondiscretionary expenses covered. Examples of nondiscretionary expenses include food, mortgage, utilities, insurance, education, and work-related transportation expenses. Setting aside discretionary expenses (expenses for wants) when setting up emergency fund results to a more manageable emergency fund preparation.

On the other hand, securing appropriate insurance coverage not just for the breadwinner but for the dependents as well improves the resiliency of a financial plan. It is important for the breadwinner/s to have life insurance coverage that has provisions for critical illness and disability and an active HMO policy to defray hospitalization costs. As for the dependents of household, the minimum coverage suggested is an extension of HMO policy of the breadwinner/s – additional insurance coverage would be based on the capability of household to accommodate additional insurance payments.

Another way to enhance resiliency of a financial plan is to have multiple sources of income. The most common way of achieving this is to have at least two breadwinners in the family. A more challenging strategy for this would be to create business outside of work that generates an additional income stream for the household. Creating a part-time business leveraging one’s skills and interests will make ventures into part-time businesses more manageable.

A final suggestion to improve resiliency of financial plans is to avoid lifestyle creep whenever there are improvements in a household’s financial situation, whether it be a windfall or an increase in disposable income. Practicing the habit of living below one’s means and having the resistance to keep up with the Joneses will increase the likelihood of a household achieving its financial goals and weathering financial setbacks that may arise along the way.

The adage “Nothing is permanent in this world except change” holds true even for financial plans. Our respective financial plans will likely change in the future and it is important that we improve our resiliency as we navigate through the changes that life has in store for us.

