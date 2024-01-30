Ovialand ties up with Japan’s Takara Leben

Boutique housing developer Ovialand Inc. has partnered with listed Tokyo-based real estate firm Takara Leben to expand its portfolio and bring more premium affordable homes to Filipino families.

Ovialand and Takara Leben will establish a joint venture company that will serve as the developer of the projects.

Takara Leben will serve as a key partner in various projects Ovialand will pursue throughout its strategic regional expansion plans.

“The motivation for this is very simple and straightforward. We want to build more premier quality homes in more areas of the country for the prosperity and happiness of more Filipino families.

Ovialand is making homeownership an easy, seamless and pleasant experience for the Filipino homebuyer we are working towards making owning a brand new home as easy as owning a brand new car,” Pammy Olivares-Vital, the company’s president and CEO, said.

The first project will be Savana South, which will complement Ovialand’s market presence in Laguna. Savana South will be a 6.5-hectare development for 657 homes that will generate P1.97 billion in sales over four years.

Under the agreement, Ovialand and Takara Leben will seek to open other projects together. Their locations will be strategically determined in accordance with Ovialand’s goal to have a nationwide presence by 2030. This year, the company is eyeing two projects with its new Japanese partner.

The partnership between Ovialand and Takara Leben was arranged by SB Capital Investment Corp., acting as advisor to Ovialand.

Currently, Ovialand’s portfolio is concentrated in Southern Luzon, particularly Savana, Santevi, and Sannera in Batangas; Caliya in Quezon; and Terrazza de Sto. Tomas in Batangas. The company also has developments in Bulacan through Seriya.

“Our joint venture with Takara Leben marks our commitment to continue expanding beyond the core markets we serve and build on the successes we have achieved throughout the years,” Vital said.

“Takara Leben is an experienced developer with a proven track record across various segments of the real estate industry, and we are pleased to be their partner in the Philippines as they continue expanding their presence in Southeast Asia.”

Hiroshi Iwamoto, Director of Takara Leben, said the company’s growth strategy in Southeast Asia involves partnering with housing developers that have differentiated themselves from competitors and are yet to fully realize their potential.

“Ovialand fulfills this criteria through their rapid turnover of high-quality and affordable homes to clients and their ambitious goals of expanding nationwide,” he said.

“We are excited about what the future holds for our joint venture as we are fully aligned with Ovialand’s core value of bringing the premier family living experience to Filipinos.”

By 2033, Ovialand aims to have a nationwide presence. The company has taken its first steps towards achieving that goal by expanding to Central Luzon, specifically in Bulacan with Seriya.