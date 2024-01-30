Obiena talks deep from Formia

ERNEST JOHN “EJ” OBIENA missed attending Monday’s 2023 San Miguel Corp.-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Awards Night but gave a deep philosophical message as he accepted the Athlete of the Year award through a live video call at the packed Diamond Hotel in Manila.

“I see my role as a means to an end, a means to inspire the next generation of our youth, to illustrate the ability and talent of our country, and, of course, as a means to nation-building,” said Obiena, who addressed his fellow awardees, sports officials and guests from his training base in Formia, Italy.

ACE pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena aims to leverage his outstanding athletic exploits of the past year to inspire the next generation and create positive change.

“Superficially, it’s me using a pole to lift over a bar, but underneath it is a very powerful means for me to drive positive change,” added the world No. 2 and Asian record holder in men’s pole vault.

“For me, it suggests that I have been successful in my mission not in pole vaulting but in leveraging my craft for a better and stronger Philippines,” stressed Obiena, who apologized for being unable to personally lift the awards night’s biggest trophy.

“Unfortunately, I can’t be there physically because I am here to represent my country and I shall do my country my very best [in the Olympics],” he told the event presented by ArenaPlus, the leading sports entertainment gateway in the country, and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), Milo, PLDT/Smart and Cignal as major sponsors.

Among those in the captivated audience were POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, PSC chairman Richard Bachmann and Executives of the Year Manuel V. Pangilinan and sports director Alfrancis Chua, who represented SMC top brass Ramon S. Ang.

Obiena is deep into training as he targets a gold medal in his return to the Olympics in Paris in July.

His parents, national coach Emerson and Jennet Obiena, accepted the award presented by the PSA led by its president, Philippine Star sportys editor Nelson Beltran.

Pangilinan shared the top sports executive award with Ang for their amazing partnership that led to Gilas Pilipinas regaining the Asian Games basketball gold medal in Hangzhou that the county last won 61 years ago.

“When we hear all these triumphs in sports, we can truly believe that we are world class,” said Pangilinan in the awards night also supported by the Philippine Basketball Association, Premier Volleyball League, Rain or Shine and 1-Pacman party list Rep. Mikee Romero.

“We support sports because of its unifying power, whose roots can only be deeply spiritual because sports celebrates values such as fair play, discipline, hard work to be magnanimous in victory and humble in defeat,” Pangilinan said.

Pangilinan emphasized that he and Ang, both of them leaders in Philippine business and economy, collaborated for the Gilas squad coached by Ginebra’s Tim Cone.

For the historic feat, Gilas Pilipinas was accorded the PSA President’s Award.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





