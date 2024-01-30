NG surpasses ₱75B goal in sale of T-bills for January

THE national government raised P81 billion from Treasury bills this month, surpassing its P75 billion goal, as rates remained favorable despite a series of yield corrections.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) on Monday made a full award of its last Treasury bills (T-bills) auction for the month, raising the programmed amount of P15 billion.

For the 90-day T-bills, the average rate settled at 5.398 percent between 5.300 percent to 5.424 percent. The 182-day debt papers fetched an average rate of 5.810 percent with bids ranging from 5.795 percent to 5.843 percent. The 364-day government IOUs, meanwhile, had an average rate of 6.076 percent ranging from 6.020 percent to 6.100 percent.

Monday’s auction was 2.5 times oversubscribed, attracting P38.137 billion in total tenders, more than twice versus the offering of P15 billion.

According to Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort, the T-bills average auction yields again corrected higher for the sixth straight auction.

This, Ricafort explained, is “similar to the weekly increase in the comparable short-term PHP BVAL yields by 0.04-0.09; most of which are unusually slightly higher versus comparable PHP BVAL yields as of January 26, 2024, especially the 6-month PHP BVAL lower at 5.75 percent and the 1-year PHP BVAL lower at 6.04 percent.”

The RCBC executive further said that the T-bill auction also went up after the recent volatility in the dollar-to-peso exchange rate near 3-month highs amid some political noises, especially over the weekend and the reiteration of hawkish signals locally on possible local policy rate cut in the first half of the year.

However, Ricafort said, the cut is “unlikely” as global oil prices near its 2-month highs “amid increased tensions at the Red Sea area that increased shipping costs and caused some shipping delays [as well as due to] the 10-year US Treasury among 1.5-month highs at 4.13 percent.”

The RCBC economist added that a hawkish and tight monetary policy stance could be supported by the higher T-bill auction yields, which came ahead of the Philippines’s latest gross domestic product data on January 31, “which was reported to be stronger.”

This is because El Niño drought risks until the second quarter of 2024 could reduce the output of rice and palay, which could lead to price increases and overall inflation, Ricafort said.

“Higher T-bill auction yields in recent weeks are also due to the fact that BSP [Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas] interest rate benchmarks are still higher, such as the 1-day/overnight auction yield… now higher at 6.45 percent; key 1-day/overnight policy rate at the 16-year high of 6.50 percent; 7-day and 14-day TDF auction yields at 6.6 percent levels; 28-day and 56-day tenors at 6.77 percent levels,” the economist said.

Ricafort said that the higher T-bill yields are also partly due to the issuance of Retail Treasury Bonds (RTBs) in the first quarter of the year, which “would mean more supply of RTBs/GS in the market, though would match the large, P700 billion maturing RTBs in early March 2024.”

Image credits: Tupungato | Dreamstime.com





